Masari: Civil servants’re free to join party politics

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said civil servants in the state are free to join any political party of their choice. Masari made the disclosure, at the weekend, while receiving the report of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress committee.

He further clarified that there was a Supreme Court judgement that allowed civil servants to join party politics.

Masari, however, added that what was not allowed was for a person drawing government salary to contest for a position in his chosen political party.

The governor similarly expressed optimism about the success recorded during the ward congress in the state, applauding the free, fair and transparent manner it was conducted. He said: “Reports of the conduct I received from other states was encouraging.

In such state the congress were conducted peacefully and transparently. I call on other political parties to borrow a leaf from APC ward congress.”

The governor noted that the consensus approach adopted by the party across the country had yielded positive results and reduced friction in the party.

Masari further disclosed that the party in Katsina State had at least 1.3 million membership strength, appealing to stakeholders to use such strength for the success of the party in the 2023 elections.

