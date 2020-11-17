News

Masari gives condition for peace deal with bandits

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has set out conditions to be met by bandits before government could engage them in another round of peace deal.

 

Masari gave the condition at the weekend while speaking in an interview with newsmen at the inauguration of Air Force Helipad in Funtua Local Government Area of the state.

 

Part of the condition, the governor said was that it was the security agencies that would take the lead in the peace negotiation, adding the state government would no longer be directly involved in the process.

 

Other conditions Masari added included that the bandits must willingly surrender all arms in their possession and must show genuine commitment to the peace process.

 

“We have engaged them in two rounds of peace negotiations, but they betrayed us. So we will not engage them in any new negotiation. If they want peace, let them go and discuss it with the security agencies,” he stressed.

 

Masari further said: “The only way we will have peace in the North-West is when the state governments in the region work on the same approach and strategy. Doing the same thing individually will not solve the problem.”

 

He noted that the new Air Force Helipad in Funtua would assist greatly in making Air Force to quickly and urgently respond to threats by bandits in Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Kebbi and other parts of Katsina State.

 

Masari also disclosed that the site in Funtua for the helipad was an airstrip used by the colonialists during the two world wars for airlift of logistics and personnel. The governor promised that the state government would construct an access road from the main road to the helipad site.

