Masari: I’ll lift ban on telecom services before January

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it would lift the ban on telecommunication services in the remaining seven affected local government areas (LGAs) before January 2022.

 

The governor, who disclosed thisduringamediaparley with journalists on TuesdayinKatsina, urgedresidents to do their best to protect their areas from bandit attacks.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that recently the state government lifted the ban on telecommunication services in 10 out of the 17 LGAs in the state which hitherto  suffered from banditry. He commended the efforts of all security agencies, especially vigilance groups, for fighting bandits.

Masari noted that the vigilantes travel from one community to another with the aim of protecting the communities. The governor also advised people to defend their communities and to also give the securities all the necessary support, especially by providing them with correct information on criminals.

 

The governor urged the people in the various communities to support the local vigilance groups with the necessary weapons so that they could defend them in the event of any attack.

 

