Masari: Informants worse than bandits

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State yesterday said that informants who always give out information to those involved in banditry are far worse than the bandits themselves.

The governor said banditry and kidnapping for ransom in the North-West had been sustained by the activities of such informants.

Addressing a press conference at the Nigerian Army Super Camp in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, the governor cautioned residents of communities troubled by banditry to desist from providing information to bandits and kidnappers.

He urged local communities to rally round security agencies by providing them with relevant information that would bring the war against banditry to a decisive end.

Masari said the nation’s armed forces were doing a good job in prosecuting the anti-banditry war in the ongoing Operation Sahel Sanity in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Niger states.

