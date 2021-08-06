Masari laments attacks on 10 local councils

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday expressed regret that despite the state government’s effort, 10 out of the 34 local government areas in the state face daily attacks from the dreaded criminals. Governor Masari made this assertion when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Faruq Yahaya, who paid him a courtesy visit in Katsina.

He said even though incidences of insecurity had drastically reduced in parts of the state, he said some areas were still recording pockets of attacks. The governor, however, advised the military authorities to deploy the use of modern technology in going after bandits, kidnappers and other criminalminded persons.

“We are lucky now that we have modern technology that could be used against these criminals; with modern technology, a lot can be achieved in fighting them with fewer personnel.” Masari added that the issue of security was the collective responsibility of all, stressing that; “The issue of security should not be left solely to the men in uniform.” The governor stressed that Nigerians want to see the army back to the barracks, while the police should be made to occupy the civil space for law enforcement. In his remarks, the Chief of Army staff, Lt.-General Faruq Yahaya, commended the efforts of Governor Aminu Bello Masari in supporting the army’s operations in Katsina State.

