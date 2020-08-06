Masari meets Buhari, assures insecurity in North-West won’t degenerate

Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the rising spate of banditry in the North-West, particularly in his native Katsina State.

The governor, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the meeting, gave the assurance that the government would not allow the challenge of insecurity in the North-West degenerate to the level we have in the North-East, which is currently being suffocated by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He said the government was doing everything possible to bring the menace of banditry under control.

Governor Masari said: “Currently the military are in Katsina for their annual super camp. So, over 2,000 of them are in Katsina in order to signal to the bandits that the military is ready and willing and have the capability and capacity to deal with the situation and the hope is that the military, including the police and other security agencies, have been given the marching orders.

“To control the situation by all means is a task that must be done; because we cannot allow the situation in the North-West develop like it did in the North-East. So, I think the people living in the rural communities will testify that actions are on-going and those that are being displaced are being well taken care of.”

On why he came to see the President, Masari said: “Every year the president used to go to Katsina for his Eid-el-Kabir, but because of COVID-19 this year, he was not able to go. So, I have come to see him and bring the greetings of the people of Katsina State to him, wishing him good health and also success in the task of running Nigeria.

“Secondly, for anybody coming from the North-West part of Nigeria, especially from my part of the North-West, the issue today is about security. We took more than 30 minutes discussing the current situation and what needs to be done is being done. So far, the situation is under control in Katsina and I believe in most part of the North-West, but it is not over until it is over and we have discussed extensively and offered our suggestions and those of us who are on ground and that is actually what we discussed with the president.”

Asked about the challenges affecting the effective curtailment of banditry in his region, Masari said: “The North-West part of the country, where these bandits are and the North-Central is a vast forest area and unfriendly terrain. So, essentially now during the rainy season, moving with heavy military equipment can be very challenging, because the soil is soft and the rains are heavy, but it is doable. No situation is impossible, especially to a willing and determined mind. I do believe we can conquer these bandits and stop them from developing into something else.”

On what he intended to do to bring sustainable peace and security, the governor said he was waiting for the military to take over the control of the landmass, thereafter the state and local government areas would rehabilitate the people.

