Masari: Nigerians have many reasons to celebrate

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday said that Nigerians have every reason to celebrate as the country marks 60 years of political independence, calling for more commitment and prayers for peace to prevail in the nation. He also called for more support to President Muhammadu Buhari, to enable him succeed in repositioning the country towards the path of sustainable development.

The governor, who stated this in his goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary in Katsina, said President Muhammadu Buhari needed the citizens sustained commitment and prayers to enable him successfully steer the nation through the numerous challenges confronting and even threatening its corporate existence. Masari maintained that although sixty years was not a long time in the life of a nation, the country had come a long way in terms of infrastructural development.

“We should be optimistic enough and view the nation’s developmental cup as half full, given the numerous false starts it had to contend with in the past sixty years of nationhood. We should also show more commitment and be prayerful for Nigeria,” Masari said.

Like this: Like Loading...