News

Masari officially resigns as Tinubu’s running mate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The placeholder for the position of running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari, has announced his resignation to the party.

According to reports, Masari made known his intention to resign in a letter addressed to members of the APC on Sunday.

The letter, which was signed by Masari read: “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flagbearer of our great party, the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primary ahead of the 2023 general election.

“But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realised that my decision will enable Asiwaju to have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

“In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities.

“I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the vice-presidential candidate to Asiwaju Bola TInubu in the coming elections.

“On behalf of myself and family, I wish to sincerely thank Asiwaju Tinubu — the incoming President, Insha Allah — for his trust in me and we promise to remain steadfast in our support for him and the party.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari mourns Zambian ex-President, Banda

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the Government and people of Zambia over the passing of the former President, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, 85. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, over the loss, urging approximation of the footprints of the former leader, starting […]
News Top Stories

Senate queries Ministry of Finance over unaccountable N2.8bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate Committee on Public Account has queried the Ministry of Finance for failure to account for N2.8 billion service wide vote collected from the Federation account.   It was learnt that the N2.8 billion was released to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in internationally organised annual board […]
News

Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 15.63% after eight-month decline

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

After eight months of consecutive decline, Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 15.63 per cent in December 2021 as against 15.40 per cent in the previous month. The Statistician General of the Federation/CEO, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr. Simon Harry, announced the latest figure at a press conference in Abuja on Monday. During the month […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica