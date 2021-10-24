News

Masari to FG: Declare state of emergency on security

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on national security in order to bring an end to the loss of lives and properties in the country. He made the call on Saturday in Katsina while declaring open the 2021 Third Quarter General Meeting of the Conference of the State Legislators of Nigeria – an umbrella body of the speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

Stressing that the security agencies are doing their best to tackle the lingering security challenges, the governor believes more needs to be done to curtail the activities of armed bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and other criminals disturbing the peace of Nigeria. He also highlighted some of the efforts made by his administration to restore peace in Katsina, saying tremendous successes have been recorded in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other related crimes in the state. Chairman of the Speakers Forum and Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, called on state governors who have not signed the bill on financial autonomy to swiftly do so.

This, according to him, is important as it will ensure effective and efficient implementation of financial autonomy across the country. Suleiman, who described financial autonomy as germane for good governance, commended the courage and doggedness of the Katsina State government in tackling banditry and other forms of crime. In his remarks, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Maigari, explained that the conference sought to find legislative ways to proffer lasting solutions to insecurity, disunity, and economic instability, among other challenges facing the country. Maigari, who is also the Vice Chairman of the North West Speakers’ Forum, thanked Governor Masari for his support to the Katsina State House of Assembly in executing its mandate.

