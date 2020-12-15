News Top Stories

Masari: We've established contact with students' abductors

…says he’s making progress in  rescue efforts

 

 

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has told President Muhammmadu Buhari that the bandits who kidnapped over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara have made contact with his government.

 

The governor, according to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, gave the assurance that his government was making progress in the process of recovering the kidnapped students.

 

Masari briefed Buhari in Daura where he is currently spending his oneweek holiday beginning from last Friday when the bandits stormed Kankara to abduct the students.

 

The Katsina governor assured the President and the public that the abducted students would be rescued unharmed. After his meeting with the President which lasted one hour, Masari told journalists that: “We are making progress and the outlook is positive.”

 

Accompanied by his deputy, Manir Yakubu, the governor said the kidnappers had made contact and discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return of the students. Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children in the bandits’ hideout.

 

The governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the schoolboys, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts.

 

Masari had, on Sunday, said that 333 out of the 839 students abducted from GSSS, Kankara were still missing. The bandits attacked the school last Friday and abducted an unspecified number of students.

 

Hours after the raid on the school, the police authorities claimed they had rescued about 200 students from the bandits.

