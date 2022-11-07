Metro & Crime

Masari’s Chief Cook kidnapped, killed by bandits in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina Comment(0)

The Chief Cook to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has been murdered after being kidnapped by armed bandits in Katsina.

The cook, Alhaji Lawal Kambarawa was kidnapped in his farm on Jibia road while inspecting the harvesting of his farm produce some days ago.

The eldest son of the deceased, Ahmed Lawal, who spoke to newsmen on Monday in Katsina, said that their father was kidnapped and killed by bandits.

“Our father was kidnapped in his farm along Katsina-Jibia International Road leading to Niger Republic.

“Baba was lured to the farm by the caretaker of the farm when suddenly the bandits appeared and whisked him away, together with our brother who drove him to the farm.

“The bandits later requested us to pay a ransom of N5million which the family paid.

“However, the bandits killed our father and released our brother who informed the family that Baba has been killed,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

RRS arrest 18-yr-old traffic robber

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

An 18-year-old man, Sodiq Abubakar, has been arrested for traffic robbery by operatives of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Ketu area of Lagos State.   The suspect, it was learnt, was arrested at about 8 p.m. last Friday in Ketu shortly after using an unidentified object to threaten a motorist, and thereafter dispossesse […]
Metro & Crime

Strange ailment kills 54 in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A yet-to-be determined disease has claimed the lives of about 54 people in Ette- Uno and Umuopu in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. However, the Chairman of the local government, Mr. Williams Ejike Itodo, yesterday said 30 people died in the two neighbouring communities within the last one month. But sources put […]
Metro & Crime

Inspector beats 20-year-old man to death over N500 bribe

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

…steals victim’s N50,000, phone   Authorities of the Nigeria Police have dismissed a police officer, Inspector Ago Egharevbe, who allegedly killed a 20-year-old fashion designer, Taiwo Ayomide, over N500 bribe. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.       She said: “The killer had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica