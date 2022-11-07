Masari’s Chief Cook kidnapped, killed by bandits in Katsina

The Chief Cook to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has been murdered after being kidnapped by armed bandits in Katsina.

The cook, Alhaji Lawal Kambarawa was kidnapped in his farm on Jibia road while inspecting the harvesting of his farm produce some days ago.

The eldest son of the deceased, Ahmed Lawal, who spoke to newsmen on Monday in Katsina, said that their father was kidnapped and killed by bandits.

“Our father was kidnapped in his farm along Katsina-Jibia International Road leading to Niger Republic.

“Baba was lured to the farm by the caretaker of the farm when suddenly the bandits appeared and whisked him away, together with our brother who drove him to the farm.

“The bandits later requested us to pay a ransom of N5million which the family paid.

“However, the bandits killed our father and released our brother who informed the family that Baba has been killed,” he said.

