Masari’s chief cook kidnapped, killed by bandits

T he Chief Cook to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has been kidnapped by armed bandits in Katsina. The cook, Alhaji Lawal Kambarawa was kidnapped a few days ago in his farm on Jibia Road while inspecting the harvesting of his farm produce.

The eldest son to the deceased, Ahmed Lawal, who spoke to newsmen yestetrday in Katsina said that their father was kidnapped and killed by the bandits. “Our father was kidnapped in his farm along Katsina-Jibia International Road leading to Niger Republic.

“Baba was lured to the farm by the caretaker of the farm when suddenly the bandits appeared and whisked him away, together with our brother who drove him to the farm.

“The bandits later requested us to pay a ransom of five million naira which the family paid. “However, the bandits killed our father and released our brother who informed the family that Baba has been killed,” he said.

When contacted, the deceased ormer Director, Alhaji Ishaq Karofi said that the deceased was a nice and humble man. Karofi said that the deceased worked under him for 20 years when he was the secretary of Katsina State Tenders Board and the state Executive council.

Many staff at the Katsina Government House said that the deceased death was a shocker to them and prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest.

New Telegraph correspondent in Katsina observed that the Katsina – Jibia Road leading to Niger Republic before now, was the safest route as it was filled with several security check points, but has now turned to be one of the deadliest roads in Katsina State.

The activities of bandits have forced various security personnel operating on the road to abandon the bushy area check points to more secured places.

