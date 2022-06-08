News Top Stories

Mascot Kalu emerges Abia APP guber candidate unopposed

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Like his elder brother, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the former Chief of Staff to Abia Governor, Mascot Uzor Kalu, yesterday, picked the governorship ticket of the Action Peoples Party, (APP), at the party’s Secretariat, Umuahia unopposed.

The only opponent, Ndem Chukwu, stepped down and urged his supporters to join forces with Mascot Kalu. Speaking after the exercise, which was conducted by affirmation, the governorship candidate said it was a new dawn for Abia State.

“We say no to paying of school fees in primary and secondary schools. We have come to restore health care. Salaries and pensions to be paid on the 25th of every month. We will build a state where everyone will do their business without fear. It’s a new day for Abia. Change has come to Abia,” he said. He called on members of the party and Abians in general to work hard to ensure victory in 2023.

“There is work for all of us. There is work for you, there is work for me. Our government will not only be about roads, we will also take care of the stomach. We are serious with the mandate and we will get it.” Earlier, chairman of the party, Silvanus Nwaji, had called on members and people of the State to rise against bad governance, saying the people weregoing throughhardtimes in the state. “Go to Aba, the people are suffering. Theroadsaresobad, adding to the suffering of the people,” he said. The event was also used to present all the candidates for the various elective positions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

I’ve no son grown enough for presidency –Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he does not have “any son grown up enough” to express interest in contesting the 2023 presidential poll.   Tinubu made the remark in reference to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who officially joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on […]
News

Obidigwe denies arms possession

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The grand plot by the opponents of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was uncovered yesterday following allegations of arm possession against the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe. It was alleged via the social media that the officers and men of Zone 13 Police in Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Atiku meets Obasanjo over 2023 ambition

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is currently in a closed-door meeting with his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta,  Ogun State. Atiku arrived the penthouse residence located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, around 10am and went straight into a closed door meeting with Obasanjo. Atiku, the Peoples Democratic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica