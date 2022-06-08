Mascot Kalu emerges Abia APP guber candidate unopposed

Like his elder brother, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the former Chief of Staff to Abia Governor, Mascot Uzor Kalu, yesterday, picked the governorship ticket of the Action Peoples Party, (APP), at the party’s Secretariat, Umuahia unopposed.

The only opponent, Ndem Chukwu, stepped down and urged his supporters to join forces with Mascot Kalu. Speaking after the exercise, which was conducted by affirmation, the governorship candidate said it was a new dawn for Abia State.

“We say no to paying of school fees in primary and secondary schools. We have come to restore health care. Salaries and pensions to be paid on the 25th of every month. We will build a state where everyone will do their business without fear. It’s a new day for Abia. Change has come to Abia,” he said. He called on members of the party and Abians in general to work hard to ensure victory in 2023.

“There is work for all of us. There is work for you, there is work for me. Our government will not only be about roads, we will also take care of the stomach. We are serious with the mandate and we will get it.” Earlier, chairman of the party, Silvanus Nwaji, had called on members and people of the State to rise against bad governance, saying the people weregoing throughhardtimes in the state. “Go to Aba, the people are suffering. Theroadsaresobad, adding to the suffering of the people,” he said. The event was also used to present all the candidates for the various elective positions.

