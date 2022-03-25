News

Mascot Kalu set to dump APC

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government and All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the last by-election for Aba North and Aba South federal constituency seat, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, is set to dump the ruling party , APC. The Nigeriadaily. com authoritatively reports A source in the Abia State Government led-Peoples Democratic Party (APC), yesterday, revealed that Mascot Uzor Kalu, younger brother to the current Nigerian Majority Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has made visible moves to decamp to another party The source, which maintained anonymity, said discussions are ongoing in the background to finalise the movement but refused to disclose further details When contacted on phone, Kalu’s political ally, Pastor Nelson Umezie, said the movement to a new party is inevitable considering the treatment APC has meted on him According to him, “There is heavy possibility of Mascot decamping to a new party to pursue his future goals in no distant time. This movement is inevitable considering the poor treatment the APC has given him.

“Mascot joined the APC in 2014 with his mother Elder Mrs Eunice Uzor Kalu and have been supporting the party in different capacities. He has committed his resources and energy in building and sustaining the party and what did he get in return ? poor treatment . “Many times his name was picked up by the party for board appointment or management of parastatals but it never materialized. “The party has failed to distinguish Mascot from his elder brother, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who has his life and dream to pursue and himself who has his family, life, goals and aspirations to pursue. “The party has refused to recognize him despite all his huge contributions. The excuse has been that his senior brother is a principal officer in the Senate. In other words they don’t need him in the party, they probably need only his senior brother .

“When you are working for a party and the party is not working for you, the best is to go to where your efforts will be appreciated,” Umezie said When pressed on to reveal the party Kalu would be heading to , Umezie said he cannot reveal the party until all necessary arrangements are concluded “There are party options and none is certain. I can’t tell you now because I don’t want to say party B and it ends up in party A or C. “The most important thing is that his massive supporters and followers in Abia are already waiting for him to blow the whistle and you should be patient as it is happening soon,” Umezie said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niger gov signs 2021 revised budget into law

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday signed into law the Niger State “Budget Revision law, 2021.” The governor signed the law at the Government House, Minna. Speaking with newsmen, the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Planning Commission, Hajiya Ramatu Umar, explained that the 2021 budget was reviewed downward following the significant reduction in the inflow […]
News

Northern elders dissociate selves from Gumi’s allegation against military

Posted on Author Reporter

…say military a professional, non-partisan institution Our Reporter Some patriots under the aegis of North East Elders for Peace and Development, have dissociated themselves from  comments credited to a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, wherein he accused the military of inadvertently triggering the raging banditry in parts of the North. The cleric, who has […]
News

Kidnapping: Police operatives arrest pastor, uncover underground cell inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Special operatives of the Police have arrested one pastor, Adetokunbo Adenopo over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a delivery man. Adenopo was among 34 other suspects, who according to the police “have been clearly and evidentially linked” to cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica