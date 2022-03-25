Mascot Kalu set to dump APC

Former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government and All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the last by-election for Aba North and Aba South federal constituency seat, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, is set to dump the ruling party , APC. The Nigeriadaily. com authoritatively reports A source in the Abia State Government led-Peoples Democratic Party (APC), yesterday, revealed that Mascot Uzor Kalu, younger brother to the current Nigerian Majority Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has made visible moves to decamp to another party The source, which maintained anonymity, said discussions are ongoing in the background to finalise the movement but refused to disclose further details When contacted on phone, Kalu’s political ally, Pastor Nelson Umezie, said the movement to a new party is inevitable considering the treatment APC has meted on him According to him, “There is heavy possibility of Mascot decamping to a new party to pursue his future goals in no distant time. This movement is inevitable considering the poor treatment the APC has given him.

“Mascot joined the APC in 2014 with his mother Elder Mrs Eunice Uzor Kalu and have been supporting the party in different capacities. He has committed his resources and energy in building and sustaining the party and what did he get in return ? poor treatment . “Many times his name was picked up by the party for board appointment or management of parastatals but it never materialized. “The party has failed to distinguish Mascot from his elder brother, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who has his life and dream to pursue and himself who has his family, life, goals and aspirations to pursue. “The party has refused to recognize him despite all his huge contributions. The excuse has been that his senior brother is a principal officer in the Senate. In other words they don’t need him in the party, they probably need only his senior brother .

“When you are working for a party and the party is not working for you, the best is to go to where your efforts will be appreciated,” Umezie said When pressed on to reveal the party Kalu would be heading to , Umezie said he cannot reveal the party until all necessary arrangements are concluded “There are party options and none is certain. I can’t tell you now because I don’t want to say party B and it ends up in party A or C. “The most important thing is that his massive supporters and followers in Abia are already waiting for him to blow the whistle and you should be patient as it is happening soon,” Umezie said.

