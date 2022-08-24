Mascot Kalu to Critics: I’m not too young to run for governor

The governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia State, Mascot Uzor Kalu, has said that he has the experience and capacity to be the governor of the state.

Reacting to critics mocking the party and his young age, Kalusaidathispresent agehis elderbrother, SenatorOrjiUzor Kalu, was already a secondtermgovernorinthestate.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Director General of his campaign council, Chief Mark Ugorji, and the new chairman of the APP, Hon Princewill Ukaegbu, Kalu said, “Those who have no agenda for Abia are the ones talking about my age. At my age, my brother, Orji, was already a second-term governor. 16 years after Orji Kalu, the footprint has remained indelible.

The records are there for everyone to see.” The former Chief of staff said he is energetic and experienced more than other candidates having served as Chief of staff of Abia State and from a family with a political pedigree.

He called on his supporters and APP members to accord maximum support to the campaign DG, Chief Mark Ugorji and the party chairman, Hon Princewill Ukaegbu, who took over from Hon Silvanus Nwaji. Kalu described the seamless change of baton as a sign of what lay ahead.

“Today, we have done easily what other parties find difficult to do, a transition of power.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...