Mask Men to Sanwo-Olu: Drop MC Oluomo as park manager or there’ll be trouble

…disrupt traffic, commercial activities at Fagba, Iju

 

No less than hundred masked men yesterday disrupted commercial and traffic activities at Fagba, Iju area of Lagos State, calling on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to dropped Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo as Chairman, Park Management Committee for peace to reign in the state.

 

It was learnt that the hoodlums who dressed in black uniform were said to be chanting ‘we don’t want MC Oluomo as Chairman Park Management Committee’, saying to avoid crisis in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu should allow National Union of Road Transport Workers to operate or drop Oluomo.

 

Sources in the area told our correspondent that the  presence of the mask men created panic and confusion among residents and motorists who abandoned their vehicles, tricycles and ran away for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

 

The source said the hoodlums arrived the area around 8am and prevented vehicular movements and commercial activities as policemen stationed at the junction couldn’t stop the men from disrupting traffic activities in the area.

 

Our correspondent also gathered that it was when operatives of Rapid Response Squad and the policemen from the area got to the scene that they were able to disperse them.

 

Meanwhile, when Operatives of the RRS got to the scene they complemented the Divisional police units and Area G Police Command to restore peace to Iju and Fagba area and  the hoodlums were said to have been dispersed and peace return to the area.

 

It would be recalled that on April 6, the Lagos State government set up a 25-member Parks Management Committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

 

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the committee was in fulfillment of the government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), were not allowed to threaten law and order in the state.

 

New Telegraph had reported that the state government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.

 

