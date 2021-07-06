Masked armed robbers invade Enugu supermarket in 3 Hilux vans

Masked armed robbers Monday evening stormed and robbed a supermarket in the Onu Asata area of Ogui New Layout Enugu.

The armed robbers who shot sporadically into the air arrived the supermarket in three Hilux Vans.

The gunshots scared away passersby as the robbers went down to business; carting away valuables including bags of rice, cartons of indomie, gas cylinders among others.

The robbers had a field day as none interrupted while the robbery which took place about 6:30p.m. lasted.

The attack is coming barely 24 hours after gunmen shot and killed the Managing Director of Auto Ease, a vehicle body repairs outfit in the Enugu capital city.

