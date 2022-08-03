Metro & Crime

Masked assailants kill 7, injure 2 others in Imo community

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

No fewer than seven persons were on Monday killed by masked gunmen who invaded Umuafom, Orogwe community, in Owerri West Council Area of Imo State. The assailants left two other locals seriously wounded and in the pool of their blood. According to community sources, the gunmen who came in two vehicles and a bike at about 9:30pm took their victims unawares, shooting them at different locations.

While four of the victims were said to have been shot and killed at a building not too far from the local hospital, the other three victims were shot at a new building in the area called Corpers lodge. The source further disclosed that two others also fell victim to the gunmen while trying to flee to safety. One of the victims, a commercial motorcyclist, who was shot in the leg and dispossessed of his bike, is said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, while the other victim sustained a deep machete cut.

Meanwhile, there is an air of apprehension and tension all around the community following the attack by the gunmen as some of the residents, for fear of possible reprisal, are temporarily leaving their homes. When contacted, the state police spokesperson, Mike Abattam confirmed the incident, but said he could not ascertain yet the identity and status of the victims. Abattam pleaded with the youths and stakeholders in the community to remain calm while assuring that the police were already on the trail of the suspects.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two pipeline vandals arrested, as gang-leader dies scooping fuel in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested two men, Ibrahim Musa and Sani Musa of Gwacipe village in Gurara Local Government Area for allegedly vandalising a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), pipeline. Investigations have it that the suspects belong to a three-man gang of petroleum products’ pipeline vandals in the area. Confirming their […]
Metro & Crime

Tears, agony as fire destroys multimillion naira properties in Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

It was a pitiable spectacle as fire gutted some residential buildings, and shops along old Timber market Road, World Bank Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia State, destroying properties worth millions of naira.   The fire incident was said to have occurred about 11pm on Saturday night after the EEDC restored power to the area. It is […]
Metro & Crime

Edo Police shoot dead suspected killer of Rev. Fr. Odia

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

The Edo State Police Command has said one of the kidnappers that abducted and killed parish priest of St Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia has been killed. In a statement on Monday by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations officer, said other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica