Masked men shoot seven dead in Lagos

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Hoodlums attack Lagoon Hospital

 

Soldiers reportedly killed seven people at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, where thousands of End SARS protesters had been converging in the last two weeks.

In a viral video, which was uploaded on social media, protesters were seen scampering for safety as gunshots rocked the area.

The shooters, believed to be soldiers, wore masks. The shooters plunged the axis into darkness, apparently to avoid being filmed and then opened fire.

In the video, a voice was heard urging the protesters to sit down, but nobody heeded as everyone scampered for safety.

This was even as news filtered out that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had directed that enforcement of the 24-hour curfew in the state should not start until 9pm to enable people stuck in traffic get to their destinations.

A top actress, Ufuoma Mcdermott, crying profusely in a 13-second video, said: “Guys, they are shooting at protesters right now. The protesters are in total darkness. They are shooting and somebody has been killed. Please tag everyone that you can tag.”

Mcdermott on Instagram page, further alleged that seven persons had been killed.

Some of the wounded protesters were rushed into ambulances.

Similarly, shootings were heard at Alausa, with protesters taking to their social media handles to allege that soldiers were attacking and shooting at protesters.

Also, hoodlums yesterday attacked a health facility owned by the Lagoon Hospital in Apapa, Lagos.

According to initial media report, the hospital located by the Liverpool area of Apapa, was set ablaze, by ‘angry’ hoodlums after the facility was said to have rejected an /#ENDSARS protester who was injured and brought into the Lagoon Hospital Apapa for medical attention.

However, the management of Lagoon Hospitals, in a statement, said only the ER entrance of its hospital was damaged during the crisis.

In addition, the management stated that the suspected hoodlums also burnt tyres at the car park of the hospital.

The management also denied claims that it rejected the injured suspected protester, adding that going by its policy the hospital “doesn’t reject emergency patients”.

“We attend to all emergency cases. He was brought in dead and the Okada man tried to abandon him.

“The okada man drove away and dumped the body outside the hospital. We did not know he was left on the road.

“We are committed to assisting all those injured.

“Thank you to everyone supporting healthcare workers,” it said.

Lagoon is a Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited private healthcare provider in Nigeria. The company has been in operation since 1986, when it managed a single hospital in Lagos.

Today, Lagoon,  which  is a part of Hygeia Nigeria Limited, has expanded to three hospitals and two clinics.

