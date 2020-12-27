Masking out of 2020 with style

As the curtains gradually closes on year 2020, we cannot say goodbye without recalling the biggest trend that shook the world. Coronavirus did not just bring the world to a standstill, it also forced the world to cover its face.

Face mask is the biggest trend presently and with the second wave of the virus hitting the world harder, this trend will see itself walking freely in the new year, 2021.

But fear not, you can protect yourself and still keep the slaying flag flying. It is no longer just for saving lives, it’s business, it is class, it’s style culture.

In 2020, making bold fashion statements with the trending facemask mix and match became the best way of embracing the COVID-19 preventive culture.

Those who do not like anything to dull their high class fashion have the facemasks in designs and colours that blend with items in their wardrobe. Many fashion influencers and fashion designers started spicing up the face mask trend. Added to making the masks more breathable, matching every outfit to suit personal style became top priority.

Because of some notable fashion designers, who made wearing face masks a fashion affair, every social media platform, became a runway for face masks show off.

This credit goes to fashion designers like Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Place Empire; Vietnam based Nigerian designer, Imaatu, who unveiled her ‘Trapped’ collection in June 2020; Erica Moore and many others.

These creative designers made it easy for fashion lovers to embrace this face covering trend that took the world by surprise. Year 2021 may see bigger trends made out of face masks.

