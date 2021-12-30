News

Masks Will Be Mandatory Outdoors in Paris from Friday

Wearing masks on the streets of Paris will be mandatory starting from Friday, local authorities said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared.

“Not complying with this rule will induce a fine of 135 euros,” local authorities said in a press release.

Earlier, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers France was seeing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 infections, fueled by both the Delta and Omicron variants of the disease.

Mask-wearing is already mandatory inside public buildings and public transport across France, reports Newsmax.

 

News Top Stories

Pension: Ex-NICON staff seek probe over missing N2.4bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Association of Former Employees of NICON Insurance (AFENI) has requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene and unravel the whereabouts of and outstanding N2.4billion in-house pension fund .   This was as it urged the Federal Government to pay two years arrears to former staff of the defunct insurance company. Chairman, Executive […]
News Top Stories

Onochie: Battle not yet over, PDP tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians should not rest on their oars with the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Senate. Instead, the party said Nigerians should continue in the same spirit to fight for the nation’s democracy by resisting […]
News

COVID-19: Medical Lab Scientists express readiness to dev vaccines

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has expressed readiness to begin the development and production of vaccines to tackle coronavirus.   Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday in Abuja, the National President AMLSN, Prof. James Damen, insisted that its members have the capacity […]

