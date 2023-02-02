Sports

Mason Greenwood: Man United to conduct own internal investigation

Manchester United will conduct an internal investigation to ‘determine next steps’ after all charges against Mason Greenwood were dropped.

Greater Manchester Police announced Thursday that criminal proceedings against the 21-year-old have been discontinued. The striker had been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault, allegations relating to the same woman.

United will now carry out their own process and Greenwood will remain suspended from training and games until it’s finished.

The club are not putting a timeframe on the investigation but it is understood Old Trafford officials want to gather a ‘more complete understanding of the circumstances around the allegations’.

A United spokesman said: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Greenwood, who joined United aged six, has been suspended by the club during the legal process. He has not played professional football for a year. The last game he played for United was the Premier League fixture against West Ham on January 22 last year.

About a week later, on January 30, Greenwood was arrested and has been suspended by United ever since.

The following day, his sponsor Nike announced it had suspended its relationship with the footballer, later confirming the partnership had ended. Prosecutors charged Greenwood with the three offences about eight months later, in October.

He appeared before magistrates on October 17 and then before a judge at Minshull Street a month later, on November 21.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said: “Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them. An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review. In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

“We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

Courtesy: Manchester Evening News

 

