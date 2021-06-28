Metro & Crime

Masquerades attack mosque in Osun, kill worshippers, injure others 

Lateef Dada, Osogbo

 

Some masked men, identified as masquerades, on Sunday invaded Kamorudeen Muslim Society Mosque at Oluode Aranhin area, Osogbo, and killed a worshipper, Moshood Salawudeen.

Some worshippers were reportedly injured during the attack launched during afternoon prayer.

It was learnt that Muslims in the mosque were holding special prayer after afternoon worship when they were attacked.

According to sources, the attackers were masked and dressed like masquerades.

One of the injured worshippers alleged that the masquerades were accompanied by some policemen and Amotekun corps.

He explained that the masquerades started shooting immediately the policemen left the place and a bullet hit the ‘Baba Ijo’ (Society Leader), Salahudeen, in the process.

The Imam of Kamorudeen Mosque, Qoseem Yunus, who confirmed the incident, described it as “strange and disheartening.”

He appealed to the security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the act and bring them to book.

