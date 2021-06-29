Metro & Crime

Masquerades attack mosque, kill worshipper in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

…group gives govt 72 hours to arrest killers

 

Some masquerades on Sunday invaded Kamorudeen Muslim Society Mosque at Oluode Aranhin area of Osogbo, Osun State and reportedly killed a worshipper, Moshood Salawudeen.

 

Some worshippers were reportedly injured during the attack launched during the afternoon prayers. It was learnt that Muslims in the mosque were holding a special prayer session after the afternoon worship when they were attacked.

 

 

The prayer session was organised for the peace of Nigeria. Sources said the attackers were masked and dressed like masquerades.

 

One of the injured worshippers alleged that the masquerades were accompanied by some policemen and Amotekun Corps.

 

He explained that the masquerades started shooting immediately the policemen left the place and a bullet hit the ‘Baba Ijo’ (Society Leader), Salahudeen, in the process. The Imam of Kamorudeen Mosque, Qoseem Yunus, who confirmed the incident, described it as “strange and disheartening”.

 

Yunus appealed to the security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the act and bring them to book.

 

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Muslim Rights Activists, Osun State chapter, has called on the state government to arrest and prosecute a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who allegedly led the attack and Salahudeen’s killing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Enugu: DPR wields big stick, seals 8 stations for illegal price hike

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Following the unauthorised hike in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) by some petroleum dealers in Enugu State for more than four days running, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Enugu Field Office on Monday sealed eight petrol stations in the state. Officials of the DPR said the action was to serve as […]
Metro & Crime

NDDC: Senator Okon berates Akpabio

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

The pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anietie Okon has berated the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for alleged lack of concern for the well-being of people of the Niger Delta region. Okon spoke on Thursday in Uyo, while reacting to a statement credited to Senator Akpabio […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara rescues 26 kidnapped girls through peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty six girls kidnapped from a village in Katsina State, have been rescued by the Zamfara State government through its peace deal with the bandits. Receiving the kidnapped victims at the Government House in Gusau, Governor Bello Mohammed explained that, despite myriad of challenges inherited by his administration, it is however utilizing the meager […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica