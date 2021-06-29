Masquerades attack mosque, kill worshipper in Osun

…group gives govt 72 hours to arrest killers

Some masquerades on Sunday invaded Kamorudeen Muslim Society Mosque at Oluode Aranhin area of Osogbo, Osun State and reportedly killed a worshipper, Moshood Salawudeen.

Some worshippers were reportedly injured during the attack launched during the afternoon prayers. It was learnt that Muslims in the mosque were holding a special prayer session after the afternoon worship when they were attacked.

The prayer session was organised for the peace of Nigeria. Sources said the attackers were masked and dressed like masquerades.

One of the injured worshippers alleged that the masquerades were accompanied by some policemen and Amotekun Corps.

He explained that the masquerades started shooting immediately the policemen left the place and a bullet hit the ‘Baba Ijo’ (Society Leader), Salahudeen, in the process. The Imam of Kamorudeen Mosque, Qoseem Yunus, who confirmed the incident, described it as “strange and disheartening”.

Yunus appealed to the security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the act and bring them to book.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Muslim Rights Activists, Osun State chapter, has called on the state government to arrest and prosecute a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who allegedly led the attack and Salahudeen’s killing.

Like this: Like Loading...