Mass abductions: Leaving a trail of fear, tears and blood

She said: “Many parents are sceptical about the ability of the government to fight banditry and as such, I don’t think my children will return to school.” Hafsat said that her daughters were among students kidnapped at GGSS Jangebe.

“I will not allow them to go back to school unless something tangible is done about the insecurity,”

she added. A student of GGSS, Aisha Mohammed, who was also among those abducted, narrated that she and other students were made to trek for several hours in the night before they reached the bandits’ den.

“We were marched into the bush like animals, while the bandits kept shouting that they would shoot at anybody who tried to run away.

I never expected that I would return alive. I was sick, but the bandits kept telling us to walk faster. I could hardly eat or drink anything due to the fever and the fear of the bandits. In fact, at one point, I thought my death had come.

I didn’t eat much food that day due to the sickness. I was planning to ask permission from the principal in order to go home for treatment when the bandits invaded our school and abducted us,” she recalled.

The girl remembered that her illness worsened when she was in the thick forest and saw abducted victims, who were there before them, “chained like animals”. Aisha had also lost her mother to banditry in 2018.

The woman was abducted and ransom paid before she was released. She died a few days after her release. She said: “There was no medical facility in the forest, as such, anybody who falls sick either dies or heals naturally.”

‘I prefer getting married to returning to school’

Just like most of her colleagues, Aisha maintained that she would not return to her school. “I prefer getting married to returning to the school,” she said with resignation. Another victim, Zainab Ilyasu, remembered that the gunmen invaded the school in their hundreds about 2am, shooting sporadically into the air. They ordered students to step out and even went into hostels to drag students out.

“They ordered us to start walking, warning that they would kill anyone who disobeyed,” said Zainab. The girls were taken to the bandits’ den after trekking barefooted through the night.

She also remembered how shocked she was when she saw her father in the bandits’ camp. Her father was kidnapped three months earlier. “My father was tied up with a rope.

Immediately we set eyes on each other, we both burst into tears. The bandits were quick to understand that I was his daughter.

We spent three days in the camp and finally, we were returned to the Government House in Gusau by bus,” she recalled sadly. Zainab’s father, Malam Ilyasu Gwaram, said he was filled with shame when the bandits started beating him in the presence of his daughter.

He said that he and other victims were beaten every day. His captors held him for three months because he was unable to pay the N1 million ransom. He said his greatest humiliation was when the abducted students of GSS Jangebe were brought to the bandits’ den.

“I nearly fainted because of the situation my daughter found me in. The bandits would beat us in the presence of the students. I used to cry like a baby because of the pains in the presence of my daughter.

She also used to cry whenever I was beaten,” said Gwaram. He told our reporter that Zainab would soon be married, “because of the insecurity situation, particularly in secondary schools in the country.

She has been redundant since February this year due to the closure of the schools by the state government. We decided that she should get married and go to her husband’s house”. Aside from mass abductions in schools, investigation has shown that other schoolgirls are abducted in their homes and communities.

A father of one of such schoolgirls, Alhaji Sani Maru, said he was asked to pay a large sum of money for the release of his daughter, and then he had to go and take loans.

He said: “After the bandits kidnapped my daughter and other children in different homes, they demanded N50 million from me, but they later reduced it to N2 million.

I had to take loans from my neighbours and friends before I could raise the amount. I contacted both the state and the local government to assist me, but I could not get anything from them.”

Thousands of schoolgirls out of school

The Secretary of the Red Cross Society, Zamfara State chapter, Malam Ibrahim Bello, said thousands of schoolgirls are now out of school owing to banditry.

He noted that many of the schoolgirls are presently staying in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps with their parents since they are forced out of their communities by bandits.

Bello added that most of them are not receiving academic lessons. According to him, unless something is done to arrest the issue of banditry, soon one will hardly see girls in schools in Zamfara State.

The Chairman, Zamfara Education and Community Development Initiative (ZECDI), Alhaji Idris Mainasara, said: “Women education is heading for the rocks!” Mainasara observed that more than 60 per cent of students, both male and female, are out of school owing to insecurity in Zamfara State.

According to him, with the closure of more schools, the state will continue to be among the most backward in education.

He said parents have lost confidence in the government. Mainasara said his NGO is now finding it difficult to convince the parents and guardians to send their wards to school because their security is not guaranteed.

Kaduna State

At least five institutions of learning comprising primary, secondary and tertiary schools across Kaduna State have been attacked or attempted to be attacked by bandits in recent months. During this period in Kaduna State, over 67 students and staff were kidnapped, while five were killed by the bandits during their operations, which took place between March and April this year. Similarly, bandits on April 20, invaded the Greenfield University, located at Kasarami village on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway and kidnapped 23 students and an official of the institution. A few days later, five of the students were killed in cold blood. It took the intervention of the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, and the alleged payment of about N180m ransom and 10 motorcycles before the remaining students were released. Before the kidnap of the Greenfield University students, the state government had also disclosed that bandits had attacked the government-owned secondary school in Ikara LGA. But for the prompt intervention of security personnel, at least 307 students of the institution would have been abducted. These attacks on schools did not happen in isolation, as the Kaduna State government also revealed that bandits operating across the state had killed at least 323 people and kidnapped 949 others in the first quarter of 2021. Some parents of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation and the Greenfield University vowed never to take their children to the schools again, unless insecurity measures are put in place. Mr. Ahmed Aliyu, whose son was kidnapped at Greenfield University, said he paid ransom for the release of his son. According to him, the money was raised by relatives. Asked how his son was faring, he answered: “When they were released, we took him to the hospital for a check-up and since that time, he has been doing well. But you know, after such an experience, there will be bad stories to tell about what happened. They were sleeping in the bush without good drinking water and food. He has been telling us so many bad things about the incident. The story is almost the same anywhere there is kidnapping; very bad experiences. The children would be forced to sleep in the bushes. They sleep on grasses and could have been bitten by snakes. The bandits used to threaten them that if members of their family didn’t bring money, they would kill them! This naturally made them not feel safe.” Another parent, Mr. Anzigah Jonah, whose daughter, a Greenfield student, was kidnapped, said: “We borrowed a lot of money to be able to pay the ransom. Many people did some things to be able to raise money for ransom. Some sold all their assets at giveaway prices because of the desperate situation. Take me, for instance, that was what I did. There was no other option. Like you were aware, the state government said they couldn’t assist. Do we then leave our children in that bush?” Jonah said that following the incident, he heard that Greenfield University was relocating to another site close to town. The Officer in Charge, UNICEF Nigeria, Rushnan Murtaza, said it was worrisome that schools have become targets by bandits in Nigeria. According to her, it is a gross violation of the right of children to education. Murtaza urged the Nigerian Government to take all measures to protect schools in the country, and to implement the promise made in the Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria Conference last April. She said: “Schools must be safe places to study and develop, and learning should not be a risky endeavour.”

The laws, the issues

A former senator, Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, revealed that bandits had taken possession of all local government areas in Kaduna State, leaving only two. Sani also said that before the government announced closure of some schools in the state, terrified parents had already withdrawn their children from school.

He added: “Some parents took their children to the city to enrol them, but these parents live in fear.

These days, parents take their children to schools and wait for them to close so as to take them home.” According to him, abductions continue in the state because no serious action has been taken to tackle the issue by provision of necessary equipment to security forces.

The senator opined that the tense situation could be arrested if leaders of the bandits are arrested and prosecuted. “How can bandits kidnap and hold over 100 or more students captive without security forces – Air Force, DSS, Army, Police – knowing their locations? It’s unimaginable!” he said.

The Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Action Centre (RULAAC), Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the un-abating mass abductions and government’s helplessness in the face of increasing criminal activities by bandits, signpost failure of government in the country “These criminals and their locations are very well known because they communicate with the parents of the victims and negotiate ransom with them, which these parents usually pay out of helplessness, and the failure of the government to protect their children or rescue them when abducted,” the activist said.

Nwanguma added that there is no effort whatsoever on the parts of the government and security agencies to apprehend these bandits.

He said: “Instead, some governors and religious leaders visit them in their dens in the forests ostensibly to negotiate with them.

Abduction for ransom is big business involving the bandits and some politicians and some people in government.

It is discouraging education in the North, especially girl-child education. This is part of the objectives of the Boko Haram Sect and some extremists in the North who are opposed to Western education.”

A former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Dennis Amachree, said: “Abduction of schoolchildren persists because we have left the military and security forces alone to find solutions to the problem. What can give positive results now is for every citizen to get involved. An ‘Allsociety- approach’ is what we need to conquer these bandits. All hands must be on deck to give information to the security forces. Vigilance groups can be raised to resist the bandits. We have to stop the victim mentality and be aggressive against the bandits.” The spiralling fear, trauma dogging school attacks and abductions has given rise to out of school children, migration, classrooms’ congestion, abandoned school structures, early marriages, unemployment to mention but a few. Even as the EiEWGN continues to advocate for the domestication of the SSD, it should be emphasised that there are laws hitting on the rights of the Nigerian child to be educated in a safe environment.

But the incessant attacks on schools and abductions have negated these laws. Nigeria has a plethora of laws, but lacks enforcements. According to EiEWGN, Nigeria is a signatory to numerous international legal frameworks that protect education.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 (UDHR) is considered the foundation of international human rights law. Article 26 of the UDHR protects the right of every child to education. EiEWGN stated: “The Child Rights Act (CRA), enacted in 2003, domesticated the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in Nigeria. It is the principal law recognising the rights of children.

Section 15 of the CRA obligates the Nigerian government to provide free and compulsory basic education to every child in Nigeria. The Act also emphasises the protection of children, including those in situations of armed conflict.”

The group also disclosed that the Free Universal Basic Education Act of 2004 (the UBE Act), confers the right to compulsory, free and universal basic education on every child in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Strategic Framework for Violence free Education in Nigeria (2007) emphasised protection of children from any forms of violence.

The Executive Director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, while reacting on safe schools, said: “We remind the government that it was as a result of increased terrorist attacks on education, in particular, the abduction of the Chibok girls, that occasioned the closure of all schools in Borno State in March 2014, and that roughly 253,000 children were out of school in the 2013-14 school years. In addition, by the end of 2014, Mohammed A d a m a w a , Yobe and Borno states’ Universal Basic Education authorities had reported a total of 338 schools destroyed.” Speaking on the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI), Baiyewu explained that it was conceptualised as collaboration between the Nigerian government, Global Business Coalition for Education and private sector leaders to raise the profile of safe schools and learning environments in times of conflict and emergencies. Baiyewu said that it was the hope of all Nigerians that the initiative would fulfil its core objectives which include moving students in the highest-risk areas to schools to safer parts of the country, a programme for rebuilding schools and adding security, teaching and education materials for displaced children in camps, provision and distribution of learning materials and teacher training. According to him, at the start of the project, $30,000,000 was raised with the support of foreign governments and private sector leaders to help secure schools and coordinate humanitarian aid in the region where Boko Haram continues to operate. He said that the initiative’s officials claimed that they had deployed resources to establish learning centres for displaced children, relocating over 2,000 students to safer schools, training teachers to conduct safety drills for their students, and so on.

“However, from recent trends, it is clear that the government has failed to take concrete measures in fulfilment of the initiative’s mission, and failed to justify, and account for the resources devoted to it. For instance, since 2014 till date, mass school abductions gradually became the norm in Northern Nigeria, and soon the Chibok girls lost their poster children position for school abductions as mass abductions spread to other parts of the country. “In the past six months, the abduction of learners has grown astronomically in Nigeria. Between December 2020 and May 2021, at least 939 school children were kidnapped in mass abductions bringing to mind again the strategies outlined in the Safe School Initiative, and the very salient question of what happened to the money dedicated to protecting schools in Nigeria. For instance, had CCTV cameras and high perimeter fences been installed at the schools with adequate security personnel provided, most of these abductions may have been prevented. Should Nigeria continue in this trajectory, it will undoubtedly retain its global position as having the highest number of out of school children in the world, and jeopardise the future that it badly needs to secure for its teeming population, most of whom fall within school ages.” Baiyewu called on the government to make public disclosure of its interventions to secure schools, urgently rally stakeholders around the critical need to protect learners of all ages, and address the general spate of insecurity across the country. Professor Ahmadu Shehu, who founded two NGOs focusing on education for underprivileged children and conflict resolution in Nigeria, said that the moment parents are terrified because of the security of their children in schools, enrolment will drastically drop.

Shehu explained that if enrolment drops, it means more children out of school and damage to dormant school structures. He said: “If the government wants parents to send their children to school, it has to tell them how their children will be protected from being kidnapped.

This is why most schools in the North have been shut down and some parents, who have the means, have taken their children to other schools. Majority, which have no means, will simply allow their children to drop out of school.

If this continues, then in some years, we will become a future of people without basic education.” Shehu opined that the inability to checkmate the insecurity in Nigeria has nothing to do with extant laws, arguing that the major problem is the inability to enforce available laws.

The professor also cited lack of political will on the part of the politicians to do anything about the issue as a problem exacerbating the issue.

He added: “The most important things the government should provide are security, healthcare and education.

The present legal works in Nigeria have everything to ensure that the country is safe and education for the Nigerian child is accessible. In the event that there are gaps, then it is the state government that should protect schools and schoolchildren. The state governors, who are their states chief security officers, do not have security forces at their disposal and that’s a very big gap.

“A serious government should be able to proffer solutions, so that children shouldn’t go to school while feeling scared. If children are scared, then I don’t think they should go to school because they wouldn’t be able to learn anything.”

Shehu also noted that the insecurity in schools is the microcosm of the general insecurity in Nigeria, explaining that school abduction is a reflection of the general insecurity. According to him, kidnappers target schools because the students are soft targets and vulnerable.

He added: “The buck of the game actually stops at the President’s table. He’s the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief Security Officer.

If I were the President, I would reform the security forces and provide funding. I believe that with effective, regulated policies, they’ll be able to secure our society and communities.”

A clinical psychologist, Mr. Akin Gabriel, speaking on the mental health of students and parents, who have experienced abductions, said there will definitely be psychological health implications such as worry and anxieties. According to him, such victims will be afraid and disoriented from the normal things they know.

The psychologist noted that a way to help such victims is to provide psychological processes, which will help them to debrief some of these things and it should be done immediately when they are released.

He added: “Parents, who refused to take their children back to the schools they were abducted from, are also going through phases and it’s quite normal and some can even become angry. Psychological services must be provided for parents.

Services like debriefing them, which involves evacuation and elimination of odious circulatory materials, which had gathered at the experience of the saga. Parents and children need to be debriefed and this debriefing helps to identify the psychological intervention that will be done.

If it’s much then another psychological service will be tried. The victim may be asked to share his or experience in order to allow them to re-evaluate these materials so they won’t carry it on.”

