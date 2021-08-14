Metro & Crime

Mass burial: Tension heightens in Jos

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

There was heightened tension in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Saturday following the mass burial of those killed in some communities during the last attack in Bassa LGC of Plateau North Senatorial District.

Information has it that the people of Irigwe nation were on their way to Bassa for a mass burial after retrieving the corpses of those killed on July 29 and August 9, when trouble started at Rukuba Road axis of Jos.

Our Correspondent further learnt that trouble allegedly started, when the natives discovered that Fulanis were loaded in buses and said to be heading the same way with the natives while going to attend the mass burial when a fracas between the two broke out.

Confirming the incident the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ubah said security personnel have taken charge of the area.

“At the moment the area is calm and residents are going about their lawful businesses,” he said.

Ubah also promised to give more details of what happened to journalists as investigation is on going.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong has condemned the attacks and directed security officials to fish out trouble makers.

