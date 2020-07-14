News

Mass defection: Edo guber polls, a referendum, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo State governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the party.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the defection was an end-of-the-road for APC and its candidate in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

 

He said: “For the people of Edo State, the September 19 election is a referendum and a determined march for freedom from the stranglehold of the repressive, heartless, vindictive, exploitative and corrupt APC.”

 

The party noted that members of other political parties had adopted its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for the election.

 

“Our party has been receiving daily reports of massive surge for PDP membership cards in our state, local government and ward offices, following the soaring popularity of Governor Obaseki and the PDP across the state. ”

 

This is in addition to the expressed support of various volunteer groups, as well as professional bodies, community associations, trade unions, youth groups and other critical players across the voting population of the state,” the party added. The party added that with the gale of defection in the state, it had directed all its ward offices in Edo State to expand their registration capacity to ensure adequate accommodation for people who want to join the party.

 

“Our party notes that Edo people are already aware that unlike the suppressive and corrupt APC, the PDP is the only true platform where their voices, wishes and aspirations as individuals and as a people, are completely guaranteed at all levels and all without the oppressive control of corrupt god-fathers.

