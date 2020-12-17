Mass defection hits APC in Edo

Mass resignation yesterday hit members of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Anselm Ojezua. Members of the APC in the state cited loss of confidence in the national leadership of the party and alleged disobedience to the party’s constitution. Leaders of the party led by the immediate past state Chairman, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, yesterday announced their intention to join the ruling Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the state.

The resolution was reached at an enlarged meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) of APC committee members and the chairmen of all the local government area chapters of the party and the state leaders in the state held in Benin City.

The resolution, which was signed by the 22 members of the executive led by Ojezua and chairmen of the party across the 18 local government areas of the state, said over 150, 000 supporters of their supporters had concluded plans to defect with them. Part of the resolution reads: “Having reviewed the said activities, particularly the romance between the National Caretaker Committee and leaders of a parallel group called the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), who had been parading themselves as members of the All Progressives Congress in the state in spite of their suspension from the party.

“It is hereby further resolved that “our members should join other leaders and members who have earlier relocated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shahibu. “Consequently, we encourage our teeming members and leaders at all levels of the party, numbering over 150,000 to also renounce their membership of the All Progressives Congress,” the resolution stated.

