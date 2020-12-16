Politics

Mass defection hits APC in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Comments Off on Mass defection hits APC in Edo

Mass resignation has hit members of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Anselm Ojezua.
Members of the APC in the state cited loss of confidence in the national leadership of the party and alleged disobedience to the party’s Constitution.
The leaders of the party, led by the immediate past State Chairman of the party, Mr. Anselm Ojezua Wednesday, announced their intention to join the ruling Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the state.
The resolution was reached at an enlarged meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) of APC Committee members and the Chairmen of all the Local Government Area chapters of the Party and the State Leaders of the Party in Edo State held on Wednesday in Benin City.
The resolution, which was signed by 22 members of the Executives of the party led by Mr. Anselm Ojezua and Chairmen of the party across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, said over 150, 000 supporters of their supporters have concluded plans to defect with them.

