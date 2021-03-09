News

Mass defection looms in Rivers APC over Amechi, Abe’s feud

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The leadership crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new turn with some members in the faction of Senator Magnus Abe, preparing to leave the party rather than abide by the judgement of the Supreme Court over the crisis.

 

Last Friday, the apex court affirmed the sacking of Igo Aguma, as the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee in Rivers State, upholding the earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja that sacked Aguma and recognised the Isaac Ogbobula-led caretaker committee as the authentic leadership structure of the party.

 

Aguma, who was loyal to Abe, had resigned from the party alongside his ally, Livingstone Wechie, while the spokesman of Amaechi’s faction, Ogbonna Nwuke, noted that the apex court’s judgement; “has lifted the veil and put all who were behind the action to destabilise the APC, to shame.”

 

According to a top party member, outside the Supreme Court judgement, there were no genuine moves by Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Abe to reconcile and work jointly in the party’s overall interest.

 

Findings revealed that despite calls by some party stalwarts in Amaechi’s camp, including Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Orji Ngofa, for fence mending and acceptance of members from Abe’s camp that were willing to remain in the party, the opposite direction seemed to be the path some of them had decided to take.

 

Some loyalists of Abe had resolved to toe the path of Aguma, rather than recognise the Ogbobula-led caretaker committee as the authentic leadership of the party, over the fear that they would be victimised and denied a level playing field for siding with Aguma.

 

Although Abe, who addressed some party stakeholders at the weekend, noted that as law-abiding citizens, his supporters had accepted the Supreme Court ruling, he, however, noted that the main issues confronting the party were yet to be resolved.

 

He also said the crisis that engulfed the party was not about the party structure, but against the injustice meted out to their members and the impunity perpetrated by the leadership.

 

Most of the party members that were unhappy with the Supreme Court judgement did not state the party they would join, but a few of them would most likely return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had accommodated them for more than a decade before joining the APC

