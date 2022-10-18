Education

Mass Exodus Of Lecturers: FG inflicts damage on public varsities – Dons

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Despite the suspension of the eight-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), anxiety has been raised over the alarming mass exodus of academic staff that are leaving the Nigerian university system in droves to overseas for greener pastures. This is as some dons said that losing experienced hands to foreign universities would naturally spell doom and an unquantifiable setback for our local universities.

Speaking on the development, a former Dean of School of Transport and Logistics at the Lagos State University, Prof Samuel Odewumi, who expressed worry over the development, described the mass exodus of lecturers to overseas universities as “very alarming and terrifying.”

He noted further that it is most devastating that the majority of the lecturers are in areas of national critical needs such as STEAM, even as he said that the most terribly impacted is in Medicine. The don added: “For instance, a friend who is a Consultant Clinical Anatomist was hired by an East Africa country to conduct interviews for invited shortlisted applicants.

He said out of the 20 lecturers on the list 17 were Nigerians and all of them were offered appointments.

“At the Eko University of Medicine, they have to practically beg, supplicate and head hunt to meet the minimum personnel requirements of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), as many fields in Medicine in the country now have less than one can count on finger tips.”

He, however, wondered that those left behind are now massively disenchanted, expressing the belief that this is far more injurious than the emigration. Odewumi urged ASUU to close its mind that nothing tangible can ever come out of the present dispensation, stressing that “we can only hope that whoever takes over and the team he selects will be better than what we now have.”

Lamenting the trend in the last few months, a don at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Ademola Dasylva, insisted that losing any of the experienced hands to foreign universities would naturally spell an unquantifiable setback for our local universities.

According to him, no one can blame whoever decides to relocate to a more conducive and friendly environment, or countries where they are better welcome, and treated like Kings and heroes, and with ample opportunities to realise their potential as university lecturers and researchers.

He stated that only a foolish country like Nigeria, judging from the way the ruling party or the Federal Government is carrying on the FG/ASUU imbroglio, would be unmoved, or would consider migrating lecturers as “good riddance.”

The don said: “The damage the Federal Government has inflicted on the public universities and students, as well as to the psyche and the morale of the striking lecturers is, to say the least, calamitous, and cannot be quantified; only time will tell.

“Even, should the Federal Government be reasonable now and do the needful, the ripple effect and the gravity of the damage already done to our university education system, and the polity will still endure for the next 10 or more years. It is a serious matter that I hope Nigerians will appreciate with time.

“Lecturers are not bottles of beer or beverages that can be replaced at will.

Professors or experienced lecturers take universities across the globe, including Nigeria, many years to grow, in terms of research support, conference attendance, and capacity building, among other responsibilities over the years.

As part of the experience from the Early Career Researchers (ERCs) stage to the senior academic cadres, the teaching and research personnel have learnt the ropes, they have blended with both the global best practices of the university tradition, as well as the peculiarities of their respective local universities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
Education

Fraud: JAMB warns against name, logo use without authorisation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…to arrest, prosecute unauthorised users The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has warned cyber cafes, tutorial centres and other entities from making use of its name or logo without license from the Board Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who issued the warning at the weekend in Ilorin Kwara State, warned that any one caught would […]
Education

UNILORIN gets new VC, Prof. Egbewole

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has announced a Professor of Law and Jurisprudence, Wahab Olassupo Egbewole (SAN) as the next Vice Chancellor of the institution. Prof. Egbewole will succeed the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Sulyman Age AbdulKareem. Prof AbdulRaheem’s tenure ends October 15 this year. Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam […]
Education

JAMB releases 2021 Mock UTME results

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released results of the mock Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted on June 3, 2021, for interested candidates. The spokesman of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja. He noted that out of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica