Mass Exodus Of Lecturers: FG inflicts damage on public varsities – Dons

Despite the suspension of the eight-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), anxiety has been raised over the alarming mass exodus of academic staff that are leaving the Nigerian university system in droves to overseas for greener pastures. This is as some dons said that losing experienced hands to foreign universities would naturally spell doom and an unquantifiable setback for our local universities.

Speaking on the development, a former Dean of School of Transport and Logistics at the Lagos State University, Prof Samuel Odewumi, who expressed worry over the development, described the mass exodus of lecturers to overseas universities as “very alarming and terrifying.”

He noted further that it is most devastating that the majority of the lecturers are in areas of national critical needs such as STEAM, even as he said that the most terribly impacted is in Medicine. The don added: “For instance, a friend who is a Consultant Clinical Anatomist was hired by an East Africa country to conduct interviews for invited shortlisted applicants.

He said out of the 20 lecturers on the list 17 were Nigerians and all of them were offered appointments.

“At the Eko University of Medicine, they have to practically beg, supplicate and head hunt to meet the minimum personnel requirements of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), as many fields in Medicine in the country now have less than one can count on finger tips.”

He, however, wondered that those left behind are now massively disenchanted, expressing the belief that this is far more injurious than the emigration. Odewumi urged ASUU to close its mind that nothing tangible can ever come out of the present dispensation, stressing that “we can only hope that whoever takes over and the team he selects will be better than what we now have.”

Lamenting the trend in the last few months, a don at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Ademola Dasylva, insisted that losing any of the experienced hands to foreign universities would naturally spell an unquantifiable setback for our local universities.

According to him, no one can blame whoever decides to relocate to a more conducive and friendly environment, or countries where they are better welcome, and treated like Kings and heroes, and with ample opportunities to realise their potential as university lecturers and researchers.

He stated that only a foolish country like Nigeria, judging from the way the ruling party or the Federal Government is carrying on the FG/ASUU imbroglio, would be unmoved, or would consider migrating lecturers as “good riddance.”

The don said: “The damage the Federal Government has inflicted on the public universities and students, as well as to the psyche and the morale of the striking lecturers is, to say the least, calamitous, and cannot be quantified; only time will tell.

“Even, should the Federal Government be reasonable now and do the needful, the ripple effect and the gravity of the damage already done to our university education system, and the polity will still endure for the next 10 or more years. It is a serious matter that I hope Nigerians will appreciate with time.

“Lecturers are not bottles of beer or beverages that can be replaced at will.

Professors or experienced lecturers take universities across the globe, including Nigeria, many years to grow, in terms of research support, conference attendance, and capacity building, among other responsibilities over the years.

As part of the experience from the Early Career Researchers (ERCs) stage to the senior academic cadres, the teaching and research personnel have learnt the ropes, they have blended with both the global best practices of the university tradition, as well as the peculiarities of their respective local universities.”

