Mass Literacy: LASG embarks on streets campaigns to woo drop-outs

The Lagos Government has embarked on public enlightenment campaigns to educate school drop outs, especially young girls, who needed to return to school to complete their education. Speaking during a day sensitisation and public enlightenment programme in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo -Olu on education, Tokunbo Wahab, said there was need to sensitise the residents on the need to re- enroll school drop outs especially, the girlchild who might have dropped out of school system due to early pregnancy, poverty, early marriage or other factors.

He urged market women and housewives, who narrowly missed education early in life to take advantage of mass literacy policy of the state government, adding that education remained a strong weapon to fight poverty and ignorance. Wahab, who was represented at streets by streets Public enlightenment campaigns by the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Alternative High School for Girls, Agboju, Mrs Funmilola Olajide, urged young girls who missed their education early in life due to early pregnancy, trafficking, poverty or other factors to take advantage of the Alternative School System of the Lagos State Government to re- enroll themselves for secondary education and learn a vocation that would make them become entrepreneurs.

He also said plans are afoot to build five new alternative schools in the State in addition to the one in Agboju, Education District 5 so as to have the presence of such school in all the six Administrative Divisions of the state in line with the state government vision for mass literacy for sustainable development.

