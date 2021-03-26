Mass metering: Senate berates NERC over abysmal performance

The Senate, yesterday, slammed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over its abysmal performance on the ongoing Mass Metering Project in the country. The Federal Government had targeted to meter one million houses across the country with the project between October 2020 and April 2021.

However, Senate Committee on Power expressed serious displeasure on the poor performance of the agency at an interactive session with NERC officials and representatives of various Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs). The Committee said that it was particularly worried about the development because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had released N33.45 billion to the agency out of the N59.2 billion budgeted for implementation of the project. In his presentation to the Committee, the NERC Chairman, Engineer Sanusi Garba, disclosed that only 13% implementation of the project had been achieved by the Commission as at March 19, 2021.

