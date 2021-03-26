News

Mass metering: Senate berates NERC over abysmal performance

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, slammed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over its abysmal performance on the ongoing Mass Metering Project in the country. The Federal Government had targeted to meter one million houses across the country with the project between October 2020 and April 2021.

However, Senate Committee on Power expressed serious displeasure on the poor performance of the agency at an interactive session with NERC officials and representatives of various Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs). The Committee said that it was particularly worried about the development because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had released N33.45 billion to the agency out of the N59.2 billion budgeted for implementation of the project. In his presentation to the Committee, the NERC Chairman, Engineer Sanusi Garba, disclosed that only 13% implementation of the project had been achieved by the Commission as at March 19, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FA Cup: Everton ease past Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man Utd beat Liverpool in thriller *Leicester overcome Brentford scare as Burnley cruise past Fulham *Abraham hat-trick sees off Luton Everton eased past Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup. Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his 15th goal of the season by sliding in to convert Andre Gomes’ low cross. The […]
News

8m youths to fall into poverty category, says Peter Obi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday expressed fears that if care is not taken, eight million Nigerian youths would fall into the poverty level. Obi, who disclosed this at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth summit in Awka, recalled that the World Bank recently announced that by next year eleven million Nigerians would […]
News

Edo records 4 more deaths, 63 new cases

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Edo State Government has urged residents to support efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to secure the health and wellbeing of the Edo people by complying with all guidelines and precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.     Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who expressed worry over the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica