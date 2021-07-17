News

Mass murder averted as ASP runs amok at Aba Central Police Station

What would have been a mass murder was averted at Aba Central Police Station on Thursday night, when an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) shot sporadically and assaulted people. Saturday Telegraph monitored the ugly incident that began around 7.00pm when the ASP, started manhandling women, children and store owners close to the station.

He was seen with his shot pistol which he fired several times, battering and assaulting people, including wives of his fellow police officers, who own shops very close to the police station gate. One of the women who sell roasted chicken, yams and plantains had all her products thrown into the gutter by the ASP, who also destroyed her kiosk and beat her up mercilessly. Throughout the incident, everyone believed that the ASP was under the influence of drugs, as he repeatedly scared fellow police officers with his pistol and ran after whoever he saw and gave them the beatings of their lives.

The matter, however, he went from bad to worse when he stopped firing in the air and began aiming at people directly only for his pistol to suddenly cease temporarily. Our reporter who was at the scene reported that immediately the ASP bent to fix his pistol that ceased when he wanted to shoot directly at a shop owner, Mobile Police Officers around immediately apprehended and disarmed him.

As they were taking him quietly into the station, the ASP caused another scare by grabbing an AK-47 rifle held by one of the officers in a bid to continue his shooting spree. It took the intervention of the mobile police officers who repeatedly hit him hard on his arm before he left the gun while they bundled him inside the police station. After the incident, the adjoining streets around the Aba CPS became deserted while some persons who suffered several losses and injuries were seen crying and treating themselves close to the Aba General Hospital that is adjacent to the station.

