Mass protest looms in Anambra as residents groan over naira crisis

There was strong apprehension in Awka and Onitsha towns in Anambra State as indications emerged that some people were planning to organise violent protests in the area over the hard ship being experienced by the residents of the towns because of the scarcity of naira notes and hike in the prices of petroleum products. There were protests in some commercial banks and fuel stations by members of the public, who have been lamenting over their frustrations to get money and fuel. Attempts were allegedly made by customers to break into a popular commercial bank in Awka, who we were told wanted to demand for the closure of their accounts. It was gathered that it took the intervention of security operatives to stop the protesters from taking laws into their hands. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the security operatives were battle ready to avert any protest in the state.
