News

Mass protest looms in Anambra as residents groan over naira crisis

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

There was strong apprehension in Awka and Onitsha towns in Anambra State as indications emerged that some people were planning to organise violent protests in the area over the hard ship being experienced by the residents of the towns because of the scarcity of naira notes and hike in the prices of petroleum products. There were protests in some commercial banks and fuel stations by members of the public, who have been lamenting over their frustrations to get money and fuel. Attempts were allegedly made by customers to break into a popular commercial bank in Awka, who we were told wanted to demand for the closure of their accounts. It was gathered that it took the intervention of security operatives to stop the protesters from taking laws into their hands. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the security operatives were battle ready to avert any protest in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rumblings in PDP over defection of Mimiko, others

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

*They are welcome in our party – PDP Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have kicked against the planned defection of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko from Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the party causing rumblings within the party in Ondo State. Mimiko, immediate past Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and former Commissioner for Works […]
News

Oritsejafor: A burdened chief priest

Posted on Author Michael West

    Like or hate him, he will speak out. Regardless of whose ox is gored, he will say it as it is. Pastor Joseph Ayodele Oritsejafor is a man that commands two extreme loyalties: those who love and admire him passionately and those who are critical of his guts. He is well loved by […]
News

Anambra guber: We’ll resist candidates who haven’t spent 10 years in party –PDP

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State have vowed to resist the emergence of any governorship candidate, who has not spent at least 10 years as active member of the party. To this end, the party has endorsed four gubernatorial aspirants as the likely candidate of the party in the November election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica