Mass resignation hits NESG board

as 3 Bank CEOs leave

Barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) was severely rebuked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over a press statement it issued, questioning measures taken by the apex bank to address the devastating impact of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic on the nation’s economy, some of its prominent Directors, who are bank CEOs, have resigned from the Group’s board, New Telegraph learnt yesterday. Industry sources said that at least three NESG Directors –the Group Managing Director of UBA Plc., Kennedy Uzoka; the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank Nigeria Ltd., Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc., Abubakar Suleiman, abruptly tendered their resignations on Wednesday.

Attempts by this newspaper to confirm the resignations were not successful last night, as the NESG did not respond to inquiries on the issue. Similarly, spokespersons of UBA, Sterling Bank and Firstbank did not comment on the matter. Sources familiar with the issue, however, said that the development is not unconnected with the criticisms levelled against the NESG by the apex bank over the Group’s press release titled, “Matters of urgent attention,” which clearly provoked the banking watchdog.

According to the sources, the NESG Directors resigned for “obvious reasons.” Responding to the NESG’s press release, the CBN in a statement, signed by its Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, expressed concern that despite what it described as the, “cordial and open relations between both organizations,” the NESG chose not to raise the issues directly with it, but instead released a press statement, the contents of which the economic summit group had earlier leaked to one of the business newspapers in the country.

It described the NESG’s allegations as, “reflective of sinister motives and malicious intent.” Pointing out that the coronavirus crisis led to Nigeria suffering over 65 percent drop in commodity prices, which resulted in an over 60 per cent reduction in revenues due to the Federation Account as well as a significant drop in foreign currency inflows, thereby triggering downward adjustments in the naira/dollar exchange rate and a rise in inflation, the CBN said, like its counterparts across the world, it had to, “embark on extraordinary measures in order to stabilize the economy from an extraordinary shock.” It also noted, “the impact of COVID-19 on countries across the world resulted in a significant downturn in the global economy.

Consequently, countries including Nigeria were forced to impose lockdown measures in order to contain the spread of the pandemic. This action resulted in depressed economic activity in the first half of the year. Except for China and Vietnam, advanced, emerging and frontier market economies, all experienced significant negative growth in the first half of 2020, and some are currently in a recession.” The regulator also dismissed the NESG allegation that revisions to the Banking and Other Financial Institutions (BOFIA) Act are intended to confer immunity on the Governor of the CBN.

