Mass sack: NLC to cripple Kaduna for five days

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to cripple all economic activities in Kaduna State for five days to protest the mass sack of workers by the state government. This came as the Congress noted that the sack of workers could not be distanced from the growing spate of insecurity and kidnappings in the state.

Close to 4, 000 workers drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state had been sacked by Governor Nasir el-Rufai. President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who related decisions of the Central Working Committee of Congress to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the withdrawal of services by both public and private organisations in the state would become total if there was no sign of remorse from the state government. Wabba disclosed that all unions in the state had been directed to begin the issuance of statements and directives to their members and urged them to take the directive seriously.

According to him, the withdrawal of services was being taken as a last resort, following the failure of the government to response to all communications that had been transmitted to the state government thus far. He said: “The CWC has decided and has also recommended to the National Executive Council that labour will withdraw all services from either public or private. When I mean all services it means all services for all sectors of the economy for five days in the first instance and where there is no remorse, it is going to be a total action, because we believe that el-Rufai is not alone in this action; that neo-liberal forces and some governments are also part of it.

“We wonder why this action (of sacking workers) has not been called to order by other agencies of government, because of the grave implication of this action where political office holders violate laws and constitutional provisions with impunity and nobody is ready to call them to order. We thought that it was high time the workers also exercise their right to protect the rights of workers that are in Kaduna and their families.

