News

Mass sack: NLC to cripple Kaduna State for five days

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to cripple all economic activities in Kaduna State for five days, to protest the mass sack of workers by the state government. This came as Congress noted that the sack of workers could not be distanced from the growing spate of insecurity and kidnappings in the state. Close to 4, 000 workers drawn from 23 local government areas of the state, had been sacked by Governor Nasir El-Rufai. President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who related decisions of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of congress to journalists, yesterday in Abuja, said the withdrawal of services by both public and private organisations in the state would become total if there was no sign of remorse from the state government Wabba said all unions in the state has been directed to begin the issuance of statements and directives to their members, and urged them to take the directive serious. According to him, the withdrawal of services was being taken as a last resort, following failure of the government to response to all communications that had been transmitted to the state government thus far.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Inflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes

Posted on Author Reporter

…as inflation hits 2,665% Venezuela this week is rolling out larger-denomination banknotes as hyperinflation batters the crisis-stricken South American country’s bolivar currency. Bills worth 200,000 and 500,000 bolivars – worth just 10 and 27 U.S. cents, respectively, at the current exchange rate – began to circulate on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses. Venezuela’s central bank […]
News

School reopening: A’Ibom proprietors kick against COVID-19 guidelines

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

Proprietors of private schools in Akwa Ibom State have disagreed with the state government on COVID-19 guidelines for reopening of schools in the state.   Speaking in Uyo yesterday, Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in the state, Hon. Udofia Davies, described the conditions set by the government for reopening of schools […]
News

Ondo impeaches Deputy Speaker, Assembly gets new Majority, Minority leaders

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Ogundeji Iroju, has been impeached. Iroju was impeached following a parliamentary resolution where 20 of the 26 lawmakers were said to have signed the resolution. Following the removal of the former Deputy Speaker, the lawmaker representing Odigbo Constituency 2, Aderoboye Samuel, was elected as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica