Mass sack: NLC to cripple Kaduna State for five days

…says sack fuelling insecurity in state

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to cripple all economic activities in Kaduna State for five days, to protest the mass sack of workers by the state government.
This came as Congress noted that the sack of workers could not be distanced from the growing spate on insecurity and kidnappings in the state.
Close to 4, 000 workers drawn from 23 local government areas of the state, had been sacked by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.
President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who related decisions of the Central Working Committee of Congress to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said the withdrawal of services by both public and private organisations in the state would become total if there was no sign of remorse from the state government
Wabba disclosed that all unions in the state has been directed to begin the issuance of statements and directives to their members, and urged them to take the directive serious.
According to him, the withdrawal of services was being taken as a last resort, following failure of the government to response to all communications that had been transmitted to the state government thus far.

