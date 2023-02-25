Mass Voters Turnout, Brisk Business In Abuja Polling Units

There was a massive turnout of voters today in Abuja as Nigerians came out to vote at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

At the polling units monitored in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja, voters defiled the scorching sun to perform their civic duties.

Enough sheds were not available to provide shelter for the voters in some polling units making some smart persons take advantage of brisk business.

Plastic chairs appeared from nowhere and were being rented to a crowd of voters who have become exhausted standing in the sun at N100 per unit.

While some women came to the polling units with free food to serve some prospective voters, other vendors chose to sell from the booths of their cars.

The security agents have a tough time curtailing the voters as lines demarcated were being flagrantly crossed, causing apprehension.

An officer of Nigeria. Security and Civil Defence Corps who volunteered comments on the condition of anonymity disclosed that they have requested reinforcement of security to prevent any eventuality.

As of the time of filling this report, the exercise was going smoothly.

