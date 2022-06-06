News

Massacre: EU, UK, Amnesty Int’l condemn killing of worshippers in church

Posted on Author  Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

* Demand arrest, prosecution of terrorists

The European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK) and Amnesty International, have condemned in strong terms last Sunday’s attack on St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

EU High Representative, Mr Josep Borrell, who reacted to the massacre of  scores of defenceless worshippers at the church,  stated that the EU stands in solidarity with the people of Ondo State, and in particular the families who have lost their loved ones.

In a statement he released from Brussels, Borrell described the attack as unacceptable and demanded that those responsible for the despicable act should be speedily brought to justice.

“The unacceptable attacks by non-state armed groups are becoming recurrent in various parts of Nigeria and the senseless violence has now spread to the hitherto peaceful state of Ondo.

“The EU remains committed to working with the Nigerian authorities to stop this spiral of violence, find a lasting solution. We continue to support Nigeria in its efforts in building sustainable peace, deepening democracy and ensuring protection of fundamental human rights of all its people, including the right of worship and freedom of religion or belief,” the statement read.

In a separate reaction to the incident, the United Kingdom (UK), has also condemned the attack on defenceless citizens and urged the Nigerian government to ensure that those responsible were apprehended and brought to justice.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who reacted to the incident on her Twitter handle, @CatrionaLaing1, described the news of the attack as terrible.

Director, Amnesty International Nigeria Osai Ojigho, said what happened in Owo reveals the impunity enjoyed by gunmen on the rampage across Nigeria.  According to her the tragic event should offer a wake-up call for the Nigerian  authorities to  do everything they can to ensure the perpetrators of this “appalling crime” face justice.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos LG congresses: APC appeal panel receives zero petition, extends deadline

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congresses Appeal Committee for Lagos State has said it has yet to receive any petitions from aggrieved persons over the conduct of the September 4 LG congresses held across the 245 wards of the 20 local governments in the state. Addressing stakeholders and newsmen at a press conference […]
News Top Stories

FG puts N8.7bn aircraft for sale to cut governance cost

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Four years after the Federal Government put two of its 10 airplanes, a Falcon 7X and Hawker Sidley 4000 for sale, the government has, again, put up for sale a jet in the Presidential fleet, Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number, 5N-FGX/: RC 066. The business-size jet, which entered into service in December 2011, has […]
News

Let’s unite to save Nigeria, Olawepo-Hashim advises political leaders

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A business mogul and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, yesterday called on political leaders and other stakeholders to unite and save the country from imminent collapse. He said in an interview that more than ever before, now was the time for political leaders in the country, irrespective of their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica