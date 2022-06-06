Massacre: EU, UK, Amnesty Int’l condemn killing of worshippers in church

* Demand arrest, prosecution of terrorists

The European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK) and Amnesty International, have condemned in strong terms last Sunday’s attack on St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

EU High Representative, Mr Josep Borrell, who reacted to the massacre of scores of defenceless worshippers at the church, stated that the EU stands in solidarity with the people of Ondo State, and in particular the families who have lost their loved ones.

In a statement he released from Brussels, Borrell described the attack as unacceptable and demanded that those responsible for the despicable act should be speedily brought to justice.

“The unacceptable attacks by non-state armed groups are becoming recurrent in various parts of Nigeria and the senseless violence has now spread to the hitherto peaceful state of Ondo.

“The EU remains committed to working with the Nigerian authorities to stop this spiral of violence, find a lasting solution. We continue to support Nigeria in its efforts in building sustainable peace, deepening democracy and ensuring protection of fundamental human rights of all its people, including the right of worship and freedom of religion or belief,” the statement read.

In a separate reaction to the incident, the United Kingdom (UK), has also condemned the attack on defenceless citizens and urged the Nigerian government to ensure that those responsible were apprehended and brought to justice.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who reacted to the incident on her Twitter handle, @CatrionaLaing1, described the news of the attack as terrible.

Director, Amnesty International Nigeria Osai Ojigho, said what happened in Owo reveals the impunity enjoyed by gunmen on the rampage across Nigeria. According to her the tragic event should offer a wake-up call for the Nigerian authorities to do everything they can to ensure the perpetrators of this “appalling crime” face justice.

