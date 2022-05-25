News

Massacre of Farmers: Lawan arrives Maiduguri, reschedules meeting with APC delegates

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for a condolence visit following the massacre of over 50 farmers earlier this week.

The Senate President, accompanied by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and others, arrived Maiduguri at about 10:45am on Wednesday.

He also rescheduled his meeting with Borno APC delegates to a later date in order to pay his respects to the departed souls.

Armed members of Boko Haram terrorists, suspected to be of the ISWAP group, last Sunday invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State and massacred over 50 farmers.

This is even as local hunters ambushed hideouts of terrorists in Wanori village of Konduga Local Government Area of the state and killed two terrorists, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries, after recovering 11 wheelbarrows used in looting foodstuff by the terrorists.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Tinubu: SWAGA’23 Hits the Road in Lagos.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It has been a week of pure sensitization, media and advocacy blitz in Lagos State as SWAGA’23 ( SouthWest Agenda for Great Asiwaju) continued its tour of the entire State. Wednesday 6th October was the day members of Lagos Chapter of SWAGA’23 took the the streets to bring SWAGA to Communities and bring Communities in […]
News Top Stories

IMF: Looming remittances decline’ll hurt Nigerian banks, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tony Chukwunyem Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria are likely to see an increase in their cost of operations as well as a reduced ability to extend credit, if as widely projected, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic leads to a drastic drop in remittance flows to developing countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.   […]
News

Korean envoy seeks increased economic ties with Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Republic of Korea has called for the deepening of economic ties between Nigeria and Korea. The Asian nation’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, made the call during an official visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate. The envoy said the purpose of the visit was to update Kalu on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica