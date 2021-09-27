Masses’ll lose out if Nigeria breaks, says Osinbajo

…as NUJ seeks bailout for media

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria’s unity was crucial, warning that should the country break up, the masses would lose out.

Osinbajo stated this Monday while receiving the National Executive of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its President, Chris Isiguzo, at the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo urged the press to continue to moderate dangerous views being expressed by some individuals capable of sub writing the polity.

“It is important for us to continue to emphasize that the unity of this country is crucial because if this country breaks up in any way or becomes the subject of what some people would like it to be, all of us will lose out. Obviously, the elite will survive in any way but the vast majority of our people will not,” he warned.

Osinbajo continued: “So, I will urge that we should as much as possible do whatever we can in our spaces that we occupy to keep emphasizing that we cannot afford a situation where the national unity of this country is compromised or where the country is made the theatre of conflict and all sorts of insurgencies and crimes.”

While commending journalists for their civic vigilance in the country, Osinbajo said: “This country is ours, whether we are press, politicians or religious people, the country is ours, and we must do everything to ensure that the country remains safe, secure, and united, and this so important.”

He added that the Nigerian elites who have the benefits of education and positions owe the poor, without voice, a duty not to allow things to get worse.

Referring to other places where the press and government collaborated to protect the information space, Osinbajo called on stakeholders in the country to replicate such efforts in the interest of security and unity.