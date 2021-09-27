News

Masses’ll lose out if Nigeria breaks, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…as NUJ seeks bailout for media

 

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria’s unity was crucial, warning that should the country break up, the masses would lose out.

Osinbajo stated this Monday while receiving the National Executive of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its President, Chris Isiguzo, at the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo urged the press to continue to moderate dangerous views being expressed by some individuals capable of sub writing the polity.

“It is important for us to continue to emphasize that the unity of this country is crucial because if this country breaks up in any way or becomes the subject of what some people would like it to be, all of us will lose out. Obviously, the elite will survive in any way but the vast majority of our people will not,” he warned.

Osinbajo continued: “So, I will urge that we should as much as possible do whatever we can in our spaces that we occupy to keep emphasizing that we cannot afford a situation where the national unity of this country is compromised or where the country is made the theatre of conflict and all sorts of insurgencies and crimes.”

While commending journalists for their civic vigilance in the country, Osinbajo said: “This country is ours, whether we are press, politicians or religious people, the country is ours, and we must do everything to ensure that the country remains safe, secure, and united, and this so important.”

He added that the Nigerian elites who have the benefits of education and positions owe the poor, without voice, a duty not to allow things to get worse.

Referring to other places where the press and government collaborated to protect the information space, Osinbajo called on stakeholders in the country to replicate such efforts in the interest of security and unity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates explore changes to charitable foundation – WSJ

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce earlier this month after 27 years […]
News

JUST IN: Bandits kidnap Zamfara Speaker’s father, six others

Posted on Author Reporter

    Suspected bandits have abducted the biological father of the Speaker of Zamfara state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya. The armed men also kidnapped the Speaker’s stepmother, uncle and four others in a raid on his community, Magarya in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state. The speaker is representing Zurmi east […]
News

Uzodinma signs two bills into law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has signed into law a bill to establish the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and Other Related Matters and another bill establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters.   The governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica