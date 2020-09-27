Business

Massilia Motors assures of after-sales support for Pajero

After a successful 39 years run, and more than 3.3 million global sales, the production of the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero will be stopped by next year, gradually leaving the stage for the now popular Pajero Sport.

 

Though the production will cease next year, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, has assured that it will still back up the model with quality after-sales support in terms of service and genuine parts.

 

General Manager of Massilia Motors, Mr. Olatunji Itiola stated that “though Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has announced the end of production of the model next year, the Pajero will still be available for purchase till end of 2021 due to popular demand.”

 

“We assure all our Pajero customers that Massilia Motors, known for its pedigree in after-sales backup, will continue to support the legendary Pajero with quality service and genuine spare parts.”

 

And to reaffirm Massilia Motors as a trust worthy and reliable company in the provision of quality goods and reliable services, the Group Managing Director/Country Delegate of CFAO in Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier was recently recognized by the Business Day newspaper and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the Next Bulls Award.

 

The Next Bulls Awards celebrates private companies for their impressive growth, market reputation, regulatory compliance, and world-class corporate values.

