Business

Massilia Motors unveils all-new Mitsubishi Outlander

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander was recently unveiled in an impressive event at the Mitsubishi Motors showroom in Lagos.

Already a hit in markets where it has been launched, the new Outlander, which is a complete upgrade from its well-known predecessor, comes in two variants: the H-Line and the P-Line, both of which come with a 20-inch wheel and deliver incredible performance on demand.

 

In terms of aesthetics, Mitsubishi raised the bar with this mid-size SUV model. With the new Mitsubishi dynamic front shield, a distinctive and robust design, and a rear sculpted hexagon inspired by the Pajero back gate, the new Outlander is a real beauty to behold.

This is complemented by an upper-class interior cabin that provides high noise and vibration isolation, as well as improved seating and comfort. Its 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine delivers enhanced horsepower and torque distribution to give you seamless acceleration, while state-of-theart S-AWC technology comes with 6 available drive modes: Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow, and Mud.

This allows you to confidently move around in your new Mitsubishi Outlander regardless of the terrain, on and off road, city or countryside. In building the all-new Outlander, so many considerations have been put in place, such as parking sensors for the front and rear, an electric parking brake, and ventilated disks for the front and rear brakes.

Some other features coming with the new vehicle for the convenience of the owner are adjustable side mirrors, pow-er seats, a radio with MP3, Bluetooth, and smart phone display audio, among others, and the booth kick motion technology.

The Sales General Manager, Massilia Motors, Mr. Olatunji Itiola, stated that “At Massilia Motors, our commitment is to meet customers’ mobility expectations.”

“We are excited to introduce this Mitsubishi flagship, which embodies pure Japanese craftsmanship, to the Nigerian market, and we trust that the all-improved Mitsubishi Outlander will provide all the comfort, safety, and driving pleasure needed for our customers to drive their ambitions.”

 

Massilia Motors also distributes the Mitsubishi ASX, Eclipse Cross, Pajero Sport, and the award-winning L200 pickup through a nationwide network. The company also offers quality after-sales service, warranties, and genuine spare parts for all models.

Massilia Motors was created by the joint venture of the CFAO Group and the Chanrai Group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction. Consolidated under the CFAO Group, Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends decline by N41bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the fourth trading session as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following profit takings by investors.   The local bourse recorded only 13 gainers and 16 losers apiece to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- […]
Business

SIFAX boss: African entrepreneurs should mentor, support young, upcoming ones

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Executive Vice Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, turned 60 recently. In this interview, he explained that the Group has spread its tentacles to other African countries, Europe and America, with 5,000 employees in the over 33 years of its existence   Please tell us about yourself?   I am Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, […]
Business

Teriba: Boosting forex supply key to naira stability

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Amid growing concerns about continued naira weakness, especially on the parallel market, the Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, has said that increasing foreign exchange supply is the “only enduring way” to stabilise the local currency. In a write-up obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, Teriba, who noted that the current exchange rate crisis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica