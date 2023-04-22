Massimiliano Allegri: Napoli Are Doing Very Well

“I’m happy with what the boys have done, it’s something important.

“We had to reset everything, make a mental effort to readjust to what the rankings were and try to get back on track.

“In the meantime we had the Europa League, the Coppa Italia. What we’ve done has been done well, now we have to do better from here to the end of the season. We have the possibility of going to the final of the Coppa Italia and the Europa League, and we try to go and get Lazio in second place.”

They could usurp Lazio as early as Sunday if they do beat Napoli, though even after the Partenopei’s Champions League disappointment in midweek, Luciano Spalletti’s side represent a huge threat.

Serie A’s runaway leaders crushed Juventus 5-1 earlier this season, meaning they are aiming to do the double over the Old Lady for only the fourth time in the top flight.

Napoli’s form has become a little patchier in recent times, failing to win three of their previous six games in the league, as many as in their first 24 of the season.

While Napoli were knocked out of Europe by Milan this week, Allegri recognises Napoli’s standing.

“There is no desire for revenge. There is just a desire to beat the league leaders who have won seven times in their last seven away games,” he said.

“They are strong, they have shown it in Italy and in Europe. Sometimes you lose games that you don’t deserve to lose, but in the end the results count.

“Napoli are doing very well. They killed the championship by keeping an impressive away record.

“This is a Napoli that’s on its way to winning the Scudetto. They’ve had an extraordinary season and are deservedly winning [the title].