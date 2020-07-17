Massive loan defaults threaten 50% mortgage banks’ survival

Stakeholders seek urgent intervention

Unless Federal Government’s intervention comes quickly into the housing sector, not less than 50 per cent of the nation’s mortgage banks may go into extinction by the end of first quarter in 2021. The apprehension is due to the impact of COVID-19, which has ravaged most sectors of the economy globally. New Telegraph findings revealed that as part of measures to save the situation, stakeholders are calling on the Federal Government to urgently make real its promise to intervene financially in the sector. According to the Director, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), Mr. Festus Adebayo, the promised interven-tion by government is imperative to save mortgage organisations and protect jobs of many Nigerians. Looking at the rising cases of loan defaults in the sector, he said the mortgage payment deficit created by Coronavirus pandemic could not be overemphasised. According to a report by the Abuja international Housing Show (AIHS), it was estimated that 60 per cent of Nigerian renters have been struggling to meet their rental obligations as the impact of Covid-19 cripples many household income.

The problem, which affects mostly tenants on monthly rents, the report, said also applied to mortgagors, whose ability to pay has been terribly hit by the deadly pandemic. According to the HDAN’s director, default cases have been on the increase, with lenders getting more worried. Adebayo, who is also the promoter of AIHS, said: “Reports coming from the mortgage banks explain the bad state of the situation, while emphasizing the need to act urgently, as failure to do so, would result in 50 percent of mortgage banks going into extinction by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“It’s necessary for government to keep its promise of intervention in the Nigeria housing sector, as earlier announced, so that these mortgage organizations can be saved and jobs of many Nigerians protected.” He urged the Federal Government to direct the Federal Mortgage Bank Of Nigeria (FMBN) to come up with intervention or palliative, to help mortgage debtors and the National Housing Fund (NHF) debtors. “With all these interventions, we can rest assured that the level of poverty will not be as predicted by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

He urged Nigerin govenmenrt to take a cue from the United Kingdom and the United States of America that have found solutions around mortgage payment by giving a hand to borrowers such that they are protected during COVID-19 pandemic. Citing example of the UK, the HDAN boss stated that most mortgage lenders allowed borrowers, who have been financially incapacitated by Covid-19, to take a break from paying all or part of their monthly payment for a period of time, up to three months. Through the Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC), he said that government had purchased up to $50 billion in mortgage debt to help support banks and lenders in continuing to provide services to Canadians. “These are similar measures that were done in the 2008 financial crisis to help protect the economy,” he said. To lessen the burden of mortgage payment, the director of HDAN said the US government enacted the CARES Act. He said: “This is a law that gives mortgagors option to request for up to 180 days of forbearance on their mortgage.

That forbearance allows them to pause or reduce their mortgage payments for that period of time. “Bank of America said it has so far allowed 50,000 mortgage customers to defer payments. That includes loans that are not federally backed.” According to him, reports had shown that Americans were also struggling to pay their mortgages because they have lost their jobs to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that more than one million Americans were reported to have applied for unemployment wage in the past months.

“Several other countries have taken actions by asking borrowers to take off one to two months to meet their obligations and the banks are not expected to take them as defaults,” he said. To ease the burden off Nigerian mortgagors, who are literally scrambling to put up in this pandemic era, Adebayo said there should be some amount of consideration and arrangements put in place to curb mortgage defaults in the country. Just like other societies are doing, he is of the opinion that with the right structure and appropriate arrangements, Nigeria could adopt the above strategies Right now, he noted that many borrowers and even lenders, particularly the primary mortgage banks, are simply struggling. A mortgage is a loan taken out to buy a home or property, according to the law guiding this transaction, the home may be repossessed by the lender, if the borrower does not keep up or is found defaulting on repayments on the mortgage loan taken.

