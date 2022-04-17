News Top Stories

Massive Projects: Kalu, best Senator in S’East-Igbo Youths

Posted on

…beg him to organise tutorial lessons for his colleagues

 

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) yesterday, described the Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate and the Senator representing Abia North at the red chambers, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, as the best in the zone. COSEYL said that Kalu’s gigantic 53 roads projects plus other democratic dividends in Abia North put him ahead of all his equals as he has successfully alleviated the suffering of his people and added value more value to their lives.

 

Honourable Goodluck Ibem, President General of COSEYL, said that the quality and result oriented representation of Kalu, has proved that he is a go-getter and a good manager of human resources, whose interest in governance is to put smiles on the faces of his people. Ibem added Kalu is an exception to some other politicians elected to represent their people at the National Assembly, who go there to represent themselves and their interests, abandoning those who elected them to their fate.

He said that Kalu has proved himself as a good ambassador of the people, who can be trusted to deliver the goods and has indeed proved his mettle in governance and deserves commendation from all and sundry.

 

“The successful execution and completion of these laudable projects within three years of representation by Senator Kalu is a clear testament that he is not in the Senate to make noise, but for a serious business which is to better the lives and well-being of his people.

 

“We thank Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu for not behaving like some Senators, who will tell their constituents that they are not in the Senate to attract projects but only to make laws.

 

 

“But when these same Senators discover that their people have uncovered their deceitful nature and it is backfiring on them, they will share one or two transformers and put few street lights as their democracy dividends for their long years of representation.

 

“Senator Orji Kalu has indeed changed the narrative and shown to the people that there is more to lawmaking. Abians are indeed proud of him. We urge him to keep up the good work.

 

“We call on other Senators and lawmakers who have been deceiving their people, telling them that there are no projects given to their constituency to desist from such pranks and turn a new leave by emulating the dynamic Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and learn from him.

 

“We urge Senator Kalu to please organise tutorial lessons for those Senators and lawmakers, who are only telling stories to their constituents year-in, year-out, so that they can change for good,” he said.

 

