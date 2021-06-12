Massive turnout as Betta Edu defects to APC

” I Believe In The Political Ideas/Visions Of Gov. Ayade So Where He Goes, I Go – Dr Betta Edu

With the recent defection of the CRS Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the CRS Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has shown her support and loyalty to her principal Sen. Ben Ayade as she believes in his political leadership, visions and ideas. Dr Edu officially has joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) in her Ward at Adadama village of Abi LGA. An event which remains an epoc one with a mammoth crowd of over 5,000 persons showing solidarity and support chanting ‘APC is Betta with Ayade and it is Betta for all’.

Speaking during the defection exercise, Dr Betta Edu thanked the government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for giving the youth a voice and for His Excellency’s ability to always give cross riverians the best. “I want to use this opportunity to thank my Boss and Principal Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for always leading us through the right path, joining the ruling party APC will bring a new change as we’ve been socketed into the Center through Sen, we have you all in mind our mothers, fathers and children, my skill acquisitions program will continue and so will my yearly Jamb registration exercise as well as the regular payment of school fees for my Adadama students which has been ongoing for 4yrs now. The Betta Scholarship Scheme will also absorb more people now at tertiary education level.

“We’re joining the APC today because we want to make a difference with our leader Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade who has seen it that this move will favor us all. Ayade is a leader that believes in the youths we’re on the right track .

Chief Okoi Obono-Obla a major Chieftain of the APC who was also in attendance during the defection exercise described Dr Betta Edu to be a house hold name. “Today is one of the most important days in my political career as a strong force has again been added to the APC family. Betta is a refined youth with much capacity, her achievements in the health sector proves the Governor’s perfect decision in appointing her as the health commissioner. She’s a National asset and will be sent to the National soon. Again she has proven that the leadership of Abi is in her hands as she’s leading the stage as such I welcome her officially to the APC family.”

On their part, the Chairman of Abi LGA Hon. Farathor Robinson alongside his counterpart in Biase LGA Hon. Ada Charles, all commended the giant decision of His Excellency Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade to pilot the State to the center as the decision will take the State to the apex. They commended Dr Betta Edu for showing loyalty and standing by her principal. Thanked and applauded her for bringing light and good leadership to Abi LGA, they reiterated their support assuring her that Abi will forever support and deliver the APC.

Hon. Chucks Agube a major Stakeholder of the APC and formal Chairman of Abi LGA who spoke for himself and on behalf of Hon. Alex Egbona commended the decision of Dr Betta Edu to join the APC and assured her of a greater synergy working together stating that Dr Edu alone is a force that everyone will wish to work with and as such her defection remains a major addition for the party and a huge relief to him as his experience during the last elections only shows how much of a material that the party has gained.

Highlights of the event was this year’s payment of school fees for over 800 of her Adadama children for the 5th year, Distribution of over One thousand wrappers to Adadama women, distribution of customized exercise books carrying Sen. Ben Ayade’s face and the APC logo to thousands of students, defection of the Councilor of Adadama ward alongside others as the event was witnessed by former Presidential Adviser, Barr. Okoi Obono-Obla, Arct. Eja Dons Ezeks, Hon. Iwara Inah, Hon. Sunny Ude, Hon. Daniel Etowa, Chairman of Abi Local Govt Council Hon. Farathor Robinson, Chairman of Biase Local Govt Council Hon. (Mrs) Ada Charles, Mr Chuks Agube, Prof. Stanley Ekabua, DG CRSPHCDA Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, Special Adviser Farms Management Mr Lebo Lebo, Mrs Ekwele Agube, Leader Abi Legislative Council Hon. John Iteh, Councillor Afafanyi/Igoni Ward and majority leader Hon. Ukata Joseph, Councillor Ediba Anong Ward Hon. Happy Ejom, Councillor Ebom Ebijaghara Ward Hon. Monday Uba, Deputy Leader and Councillor Usumutong Abugu Ward Hon. Princewill Nkanu, Councillor Ekureku Ward 1 Hon. Ada Bernard, Traditional Rulers, LGA Supervisors, State Appointees, Pressure Groups and several others dignitaries

