Massive turnout As PDP Kicks-off LG Campaigns in Ikot Abasi, Eastern Obolo, Mkpat Enin

Ahead of the local government elections in Akwa Ibom State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has commenced campaign tour with vists to Ikot Abasi, Eastern Obolo, Mkpat Enin local government areas.

The train which first arrived Ikot Abasi, then Eastern Obolo before heading to Mkpat Enin, was greeted by a pool of party faithful and supporters who thronged in their numbers to welcome the state party chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong with his team.

Udo Ekpenyong while performing the flag presentation to the party’s chairmanship and councillorship candidates, commended the party faithful in the federal constituency for their commitment to entrench PDP at the grassroot level and ensure the party’s growth for the good of the people.

Ekpenyong who was visibly elated, thanked the party stakeholders in the federal constituency for ensuring a smooth and peaceful conduct of the ward and local government congresses, which produced the candidates that received the party’s flags for the October 31, 2020 local government polls.

He further assured faithful of the party and people of the federal constituency of more democratic gains from the umbrella of PDP, adding that they will not be disappointed in their choice of leaders.

At Ikot Abasi and Mkpat Enin Local Government Areas, the party chairman received new defectors from other political parties into the PDP. While welcoming them, he assured them of sufficient space, noting that the party’s umbrella is big enough to accommodate as much people as possible, charging them to embrace the democratic ideals of the party.

Speaking at the campaign in Ikot Abasi local government area, Engr Uwem Okoko recalled that the people of the local government voted overwhelmingly for the PDP in the 2019 general elections despite the fact that the leading opposition governorship candidate came from the area.

“In 2019, Ikot Abasi people through the instrumentality of our voters card, sent a very convincing message to Akwa Ibom people and indeed Nigerians that the whole of our Local Government is for the PDP. We have not regretted that decision that is why some of our brothers and sisters who were obviously misled have decided today to come back to the PDP, the only party they know can guarantee their progress.

“Mr Chairman, I am confident to tell you today that Ikot Abasi is PDP except one person which I also know will come back soon. The same way we delivered Ikot Abasi to the PDP in 2019, we will do it again convincingly on 31st October, 2020 as well as in 2023 and beyond. We are proud of the leadership of Gov. Udom Emmanuel. We will continue to support the PDP under the leadership of Obong Udo Ekpenyong. Ikot Abasi will continue to remain PDP”.

In Mkpat Enin, the state commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for all the people oriented projects in the area, adding that it is only the PDP that has the interest of the people at heart.

“Let me assure the Peoples Democratic Party that Mkpat Enin is PDP. PDP in Mkpat Enin has already commenced the road that was abandoned.

“I thank the State Chairman and the entire PDP for all they are doing for Mkpat Enin LGA. Our candidates are square pegs in square holes and there is no cause for alarm in the forth coming election. In fact, we are good to go and sleep. Please tell our Executive Governor that Mkpat Enin is solidly behind him”.

In other remarks, various stakeholders of the party at the campaign, re-echoed their stance in supporting the party’s cause and made for the sustenance of the party at the local government level. The women who spoke through their representatives, appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel and the state party leadership for the opportunity given women to excel in leadership pursuit through the party’s platform by making gender friendly policies and giving women key roles in party affairs.

On their part, the youth representatives separately acknowledged the role played by the youth in projecting the party’s interest as well as the increasing opportunities made available for young people in the party. They reiterated their loyalty to the party, noting that it is through the PDP that many good aspirations will be satisfied.

The PDP local government campaign tour will continue in nine federal constituencies in Akwa Ibom State, in the party’s bid to sell its manifesto to the electorate and engage key players in the polity on grassroot development concerns.

